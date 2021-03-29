HALIFAX -- Public health in New Brunswick reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, all in the Edmundston region. Five previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases in the province increasing to 120.

Of the province's 120 active cases, 98 are located in the Edmundston region, which has seen 65 new cases in the last five days, and went into a 'Red level circuit breaker' on March 25.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,588 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 1,437 people have recovered, and 30 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Four people are in hospital as a result of COVID-19, with two people in the intensive care unit.

Public health says 1,266 tests were completed on Saturday in New Brunswick, and 253,322 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 354 confirmed cases (9 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 230 confirmed cases (6 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 246 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 521 confirmed cases (98 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 29 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 26 confirmed cases (1 active case)

VACCINATION CLINICS FOR HIGH SCHOOL STAFF

New Brunswick health continues to offer vaccination clinics for high school staff in the province.

Public health says since March 22, 4,500 high schools provincewide continue to have the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic in one of 16 locations.

Schools have been closed to students on the days that local clinics are being held to allow staff to be vaccinated and to plan for the full return to school.

Vaccination clinics in the Shediac region will be available for staff from the following schools on Monday, March 29:

Bonar Law Memorial High School in Rexton

École Mgr-Marcel-François-Richard in Saint-Louis de Kent

École Clément-Cormier in Bouctouche

Polyvalente Louis-J.-Robichaud in Shediac

Due to the weather forecast, two of the final vaccination clinics for staff from high schools scheduled for Monday, March 29 in Campbellton and Bathurst will be postponed to Tuesday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following schools will be closed on Tuesday for the vaccination clinics:

Dalhousie Regional High School

Sugarloaf Senior High School in Campbellton

École Aux Quatre Vents in Dalhousie

Polyvalente Roland-Pépin in Campbellton

Bathurst High School

École Secondaire Népisiguit in Bathurst

More detailed information about the clinics and registration will be sent directly to the appropriate school staff.

In the coming weeks, additional vaccination clinics will be available for staff in elementary and middle schools, including bus drivers, and for early childhood service providers and child-care staff as part of the large employer section of the vaccine rollout plan.

VACCINE UPDATE

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Monday, 90,182 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far. Of those, 77,959 were first doses and 12,223 people have received two doses of vaccine.

As of Friday, the province has received a total of 123,115 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

POTENTIAL EXPOSURE AT EDMUNDSTON WALMART

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the at Walmart in Edmundston:

Walmart, 805 Victoria St., on March 17, 18 and 19 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People who were in this facility during those dates and times should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after their visit. Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or to call 811 to get tested.

REMINDER OF RED AND YELLOW LEVELS

The Edmundston area circuit breaker moved to the Red level at 6 p.m. on March 25. All other zones, including the communities outside the circuit breaker in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.