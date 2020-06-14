HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, breaking a seven day streak of new cases.

The last day the province didn't report a new case was June 6. Since then, there were 20 new cases reported, 19 of those occurring in the Campbellton region of Zone 5.

The province also reported three new recoveries Sunday, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 129. The three new recoveries are all related to the outbreak in Zone 5.

There are now 26 active cases in the province. All but one of the province's active cases is in Zone 5, and the other is a temporary foreign worker in the Moncton area.

The province conducted 467 COVID-19 tests on Saturday. As of Sunday, New Brunswick public health workers have completed 37,072 tests.

Among the active cases, four people are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit.

Second death reported Saturday

On Saturday, New Brunswick announced the province's second death related to COVID-19.

Public health officials say the individual was one of the cases connected to the ongoing outbreak in Zone 5 and had been a resident of the Manoir de la Vallée in Atholville prior to being admitted to the hospital.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of a death related to COVID-19 in our province,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “I extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the individual, as well as to all of those in the Campbellton-Restigouche region. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

The individual was between the ages of 80 and 89 and had underlying health issues.

“I ask all New Brunswick to join me in extending our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

Both of New Brunswick's COVID-19 deaths were residents at Manoir de la Vallee in Atholville, N.B. Daniel Ouellette, 84, died on June 4 at the Campbellton Regional Hospital.

On Saturday, the province also reported three new cases of COVID-19, all in the Campbellton region. Two of the cases are health-care employees at the Campbellton Regional Hospital and the other case is a health-care employee at the Manoir de la Vallée.

The cases are an individual between 20 and 29, an individual between 30 and 39 and an individual between 50 and 59.

It was the third day in a row an employer at the Campbellton Regional Hospital has tested positive, with one employee testing positive on Friday, and two others announced Thursday.

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside of New Brunswick must also self-isolate for two weeks.

Last month, the province expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening.

Anyone who is showing two of the following symptoms should contact Tele-Care 811 or a primary health-care provider for further direction:

fever above 38 C or signs of fever (such as chills);

a new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

headache;

a new onset of fatigue;

a new onset of muscle pain;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes. In this instance, testing will be done even if none of the other symptoms are present.

Recovery plan

All areas of New Brunswick except Zone 5 are currently in the Yellow level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, aimed at the gradual reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission. Zone 5 remains at the Orange level of the recovery plan.

The following rules apply to Zone 5: