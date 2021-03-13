HALIFAX -- Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting no new COVID-19 cases Saturday. The province’s active total remains at 33 – the same as Friday.

New Brunwick has had 1,465 cumulative COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. On Friday, the province reported its 30th COVID-related death.

On Friday, 805 tests were conducted in the province, for a total of 239,774 since the start of the pandemic. There is one patient in hospital, and none in intensive care.

New Brunswick released an updated vaccine rollout schedule on Friday. It includes a plan to have all New Brunswickers vaccinated with at least one shot by Canada Day of this year.

In Friday’s media conference, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said they are ahead of schedule, thanks to both updated scientific evidence supporting a delay between vaccine shots, and an "ever-increasing" supply.

There have been 1,401 COVID-19 recoveries in New Brunswick.

N.B. CASE DATA

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 343 cumulative cases (8 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 224 cumulative cases (2 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 241 cumulative cases (3 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 422 cumulative cases (4 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 cumulative cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 28 cumulative cases (0 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 25 cumulative cases (16 active cases)

NO CHANGES TO ZONES

According to Saturday’s media release, all zones will remain in the yellow phase of recovery.



