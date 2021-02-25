HALIFAX -- New Brunswick Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The case is in Zone 4 (the Edmundston region) and involves a person in their 30s who is a close contact of a confirmed case, the province reported in a news release.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,427. Since Wednesday, 16 people have recovered reducing the number of active cases to 49. Two of those people are in hospital, including one in intensive care.

To date, New Brunswick has had 26 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

New Brunswick Public Health conducted 805 tests on Wednesday, raising the total since the pandemic began to 226,534.

All zones remain in the Orange level under the province’s mandatory order.