HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Nine previously reported cases are now considered recovered, as the active number of cases in the province drops to 162.

Tuesday's new cases involve:

one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) involving an individual in their 20s. This case is travel related and the individual is self-isolating.

one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) involving an individual in their 60s. This case is travel related and the individual is self-isolating.

one case in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) involving an individual in their 30s. This case is linked to a previously confirmed case and the individual is self-isolating.

Of New Brunswick's 162 active cases, 133 are located in the Edmundston region, which remains under the Red level designation.

Public health also confirmed Tuesday that all seven cases reported Monday in the Moncton region (Zone 1), are connected and related to travel outside of the province.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,665 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 1,472 people have recovered, and 30 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Eighteen people are in hospital as a result of COVID-19, with 12 people in the intensive care unit.

Public health says 791 tests were completed on Monday in New Brunswick, and 262,088 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 365 confirmed cases (12 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 236 confirmed cases (12 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 249 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 578 confirmed cases (133 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 29 confirmed cases (1 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 26 confirmed cases (1 active case)

VACCINE UPDATE

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 124,122 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far. The province has received a total of 190,485 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

VACCINATION CLINICS

New Brunswick will be holding vaccination clinics across the province this week.

Individuals 75 and over can book appointments at either a pharmacy or at a regional health authority clinic. Information on other currently eligible groups is available online.

In addition, AstraZeneca vaccination clinics organized by Vitalité Health Network in Edmundston on April 6 and April 7 are open for registration. Individuals 55 and over can book appointments online or by phone at 1-833-437-1424. Eligible residents are advised not to contact a pharmacy to book an appointment at these Vitalité-led clinics.

“I encourage all New Brunswickers to book a vaccine appointment when it’s their turn,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “For those still waiting to be eligible, please be patient; your turn is coming. We remain committed to providing the first shot to all New Brunswickers who want the vaccine by the end of June.”

Russell reminded residents to keep checking online for updates on eligible groups and that only those who are part of an eligible group are allowed to make an appointment.

“Do not book an appointment if you are not currently eligible, as doing so will take a spot away from a currently eligible individual,” Russell said. “If you book an appointment at a clinic for which you are not eligible, you will be turned away without receiving a vaccine. Appointment bookings will continue to be added as more vaccines arrive. Everyone will have their turn, but it does take some planning and patience.”

Russell noted that while vaccines are a vital part of the plan to end the COVID-19 pandemic, New Brunswickers must still do their part to slow the spread.

“Until we receive enough vaccines to allow the majority of New Brunswickers to be vaccinated, it remains critical for everyone to remain vigilant and continue to follow public health guidelines,” Russell said. “This applies to all age groups as we are beginning to see similar trends in New Brunswick as in other provinces regarding the variants. Younger individuals are being hospitalized. We must all support one another by following the rules.”

MOST OF PROVINCE AT YELLOW LEVEL

All other zones, including the communities outside the circuit breaker in zone 4, remain in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.

New Brunswick health is asking all residents of the Saint-Jacques sector of Edmundston to self-monitor for symptoms and seek testing if necessary.