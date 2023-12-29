New Brunswick revokes salvage dealer’s licence for AIM’s Saint John facility

New Brunswick’s public safety minister has revoked the salvage dealer’s licence of the American Iron and Metal (AIM) facility in Saint John.

The province had given AIM a deadline of Dec. 22 to offer a response to the release of a task force review into a massive scrapyard fire in September.

The city was coated in thick, toxic smoke for over 24 hours and it took 22 million gallons of water to fight the fire.

A task force review stated AIM’s Saint John location was “entirely inappropriate” with a “significant risk” of more explosions and fires at the current site.

In a Friday news release, the province said AIM responded on the Dec. 22 deadline.

“I have been weighing this matter with care by thoroughly reviewing the task force report, as well as AIM’s response from the past week,” said Public Safety Minister Kris Austin.

“As minister responsible, I am not convinced that AIM has adequately addressed these serious concerns. As such, it is clear to me that it is in the public interest to revoke their licence.”

According to the release, under Section 19 of the Salvage Dealers Licensing Act, the minister’s decision is final and cannot be appealed.

However, AIM does have 90 days to apply for a judicial review.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Derek Haggett.

