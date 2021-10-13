New Brunswick rolls out rapid testing for students, but some have concerns
New Brunswick has rolled out a new rapid testing program for students, in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in schools.
Not all students are eligible for testing, leaving some parents to question the point of the program.
Sabrina Steeves’ daughter Ella spent Tuesday learning from home, after receiving an email Monday night that she was a close contact of a confirmed case at Moncton High School.
“It’s so frustrating for everybody I’m sure,” says Sabrina Steeves. “As a parent, I need to feel that my child is safe.”
Despite her close contact status, the grade 10 student is not eligible to take part in a new rapid testing program rolled out by New Brunswick, because she’s fully vaccinated.
“Even if we are vaccinated, we still have those anxieties about ‘what if we do have it?’,” says Ella.
“She doesn’t have to self-isolate, but then she has to sit and wonder and worry for two weeks,” adds Sabrina Steeves. “And then one day she has a headache, and has to worry that she’s exposing her loved ones and family members.”
The province’s Anglophone East School District said in an email Tuesday that students who are deemed close contacts and eligible for testing will receive an email from their school with instructions on when and where to pick up their tests.
In a release, the province says unvaccinated students who are identified as a close contact of a confirmed case may be provided with ‘quantities of five-pack rapid tests, depending on the last possible exposure date to the confirmed case, along with instructions.’
Tests will be picked up by parents the following day, depending upon when the school is notified of a confirmed case.
Students with two negative tests and no symptoms will be able to return to the classroom after as little as 24 hours of self-isolation, unless otherwise advised by Public Health. They will be required to continue testing daily until the end of the period, as prescribed by Public Health, to continue attending school.
“Unvaccinated students will be provided with a five-to-15 day supply of rapid tests, depending on the last possible exposure date to the confirmed case,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, N.B. Chief Medical Officer of Health during Tuesday’s COVID-19 update.
It’s a policy that Ella Steeves doesn’t agree with.
“If you are a close contact at all, I think we should all be self-isolated to protect the non-vaccinated people, and that we should get tested just to put our mind at ease,” says Steeves.
When asked why only non-vaccinated students are able to take part in the newly implemented program, Dr. Russell called it an ‘evolving process’.
“We will continue to work hard to improve whatever needs to be improved in this plan, because we’re in constant discussion with education, and the medical officer of health have input regularly on identifying risks and managing those risks,” says Russell.
Steeves says she will still have concerns until the program evolves to include any student wanting to be tested.
“I’ve been scared, just because I don’t want to give anyone I care about the virus,” says Steeves.
The province says students who are vaccinated or are participating in rapid testing who have no symptoms may also continue to engage in extracurricular activities as they regularly would.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, boards rocket for blastoff
Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, climbed aboard a rocket ship along with three fellow passengers for a real-life ride into space Wednesday, courtesy of 'Star Trek' fan Jeff Bezos.
Canada-U.S. will reopen land border to fully vaccinated visitors in November
The White House confirmed Tuesday night that the U.S. land and sea border will reopen to fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico in November; however, officials would not specify what vaccines would be accepted or if mixed doses will meet eligibility tests.
In photos: What rising sea levels will do to popular Canadian sites
New visualizations show how popular sites across the world, including Canada's H.R. MacMillan Space Centre and B.C.'s Fisherman's Wharf Park, could be lost to rising sea levels if carbon emissions continue at their current rate.
'Don't drink the water': Iqaluit drinking water supply possibly tainted with petroleum hydrocarbons
Residents of Nunavut's capital city, Iqaluit, are being warned not to consume the city's drinking water due to the possibility of petroleum hydrocarbons.
A coroner has ruled Gabby Petito died by strangulation. But these questions are left unanswered
There is now a clearer picture of what happened to Gabby Petito after a coroner said Tuesday that she died by strangulation. But many questions remain unanswered including who killed her, when she was killed and what happened leading up to her death.
BREAKING | Ontario marks lowest COVID-19 daily case count in months with 306 infections
Ontario health officials logged 306 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, marking the lowest daily case count since the beginning of August.
Restaurants may not survive without extension of COVID-19 benefits, group warns
Restaurants Canada is calling on the federal government to increase and extend the COVID-19 wage and rent subsidies into 2022 to ensure food service businesses can make it through the ongoing pandemic.
B.C. woman who awoke with meteorite in her bed feels like she won the lottery
It wasn’t until she called 911 and flipped over one of her pillows that she saw it: a chunk of black rock, smooth yet angular, lying inches from where her head had been.
Road sign doesn't point to deadly 'Squid Game,' U.K. police say
A police force in the United Kingdom is reassuring drivers that a new road sign displaying symbols similar to that of the Netflix's sensation 'Squid Game' will not take drivers to a real-life version of the show.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario marks lowest COVID-19 daily case count in months with 306 infections
Ontario health officials logged 306 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, marking the lowest daily case count since the beginning of August.
-
Air Canada changes how early passengers need to check-in for many Toronto flights
Air Canada has announced changes to how early passengers will need to check-in for many flights leaving from Toronto.
-
Guests will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to visit Toronto Zoo
The Toronto Zoo will now require all visitors ages 12 and older to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend the popular tourist attraction.
Calgary
-
Youth charged after man shot at northeast Calgary bus stop
A minor has been charged in connection with a September shooting in Rundle that left one man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
-
'Our numbers are still extremely high': Alberta reports 3,358 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths since Friday
Alberta officials say recent COVID-19 numbers are encouraging but still 'extremely high.'
-
Calgary Flames start afresh with head coach Darryl Sutter, new leadership
A significant change in leadership under new-ish head coach Darryl Sutter make the Calgary Flames a team in transition heading into the 2021-22 season.
Edmonton
-
'Our numbers are still extremely high': Alberta reports 3,358 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths since Friday
Alberta officials say recent COVID-19 numbers are encouraging but still 'extremely high.'
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Edmonton weather for Oct. 13: Calm and cool today, warming trend starts tomorrow
After a gusty day Tuesday, the wind will be down today. But, temperatures will be down as well.
-
Alberta launches app for businesses to scan COVID-19 vaccine QR codes
The Alberta government has launched an app businesses can use to scan COVID-19 vaccine QR codes.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE AT 11 A.M.
WATCH LIVE AT 11 A.M. | Health minister to hold press conference on Quebec vaccine mandate for health-care workers
With questions still unanswered concerning the province's plans to address another looming shortage of health-care workers due to the vaccine mandate, Quebec Health Minsiter Christian Dubé will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the next steps.
-
Survey says Quebec nurses want better salaries, reduced workload – not bonuses – to address staff shortage
Throwing bonuses at Quebec nurses to address a labour shortage is not the solution workers want, according to a new survey from the province’s largest health-care union.
-
LIVE
LIVE | William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, boards rocket for blastoff
Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, climbed aboard a rocket ship along with three fellow passengers for a real-life ride into space Wednesday, courtesy of 'Star Trek' fan Jeff Bezos.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 20 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa Wednesday
Across the province, Public Health Ontario confirmed another 306 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 12 new deaths. Another 527 existing cases are now considered resolved.
-
Canada-U.S. will reopen land border to fully vaccinated visitors in November
The White House confirmed Tuesday night that the U.S. land and sea border will reopen to fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico in November; however, officials would not specify what vaccines would be accepted or if mixed doses will meet eligibility tests.
-
Bison unharmed after viral video shows head trapped in car at Quebec wildlife park
A bison at a wildlife park in western Quebec is unhurt after a frightening incident over the weekend.
London
-
Sentencing Wednesday for former custodian convicted of kidnapping and sexual assault
The former school custodian found guilty of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a four-year-old is facing sentencing Wednesday.
-
Local businesses get millions in funding to help create dozens of new jobs
The provincial government is providing millions towards several local manufacturers to support their recent investments in the region.
-
1877 London Tecumsehs among inductees into Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame
Canada’s first 'major league' international baseball champions are getting inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire at Sault Ste. Marie health centre
Cleanup crews remain after Ste. Marie Fire Services battled an early morning blaze at a downtown medical office.
-
Sudbury health officials warn of COVID-19 exposure in Memorial Park
Health officials are investigating an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and are warning people who spent time in Downtown Sudbury's Memorial Park might have been exposed.
-
Canada-U.S. will reopen land border to fully vaccinated visitors in November
The White House confirmed Tuesday night that the U.S. land and sea border will reopen to fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico in November; however, officials would not specify what vaccines would be accepted or if mixed doses will meet eligibility tests.
Winnipeg
-
13-year-old Winnipegger starring in Christmas movie alongside Desperate Housewives stars
13-year-old Winnipegger starring in Christmas movie alongside Desperate Housewives stars
-
Canada-U.S. will reopen land border to fully vaccinated visitors in November
The White House confirmed Tuesday night that the U.S. land and sea border will reopen to fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico in November; however, officials would not specify what vaccines would be accepted or if mixed doses will meet eligibility tests.
-
Woman killed in crash on Highway 44, driver arrested for impaired driving: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a Beausejour man for impaired driving in connection with a fatal crash that left one woman dead over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Girl, 7, dead after being hit by car on Highway 5: Sask. RCMP
A seven-year-old girl is dead after being hit by a car on Highway 5, 10 km west of Wadena on Monday.
-
Saskatoon restaurant owner finds lack of provincial mandate on proof of vaccination for staff 'confusing'
The province’s proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test mandate is causing confusion for some restaurant owners as the directive doesn't apply to its workers.
-
Tuberculosis outbreak declared in two northern Sask. communities, with hundreds of close contacts identified
The Athabasca Health Authority declared a tuberculosis outbreak in two northern Saskatchewan communities on Oct. 8.
Regina
-
Brace yourself – snow is in the forecast for southeast Saskatchewan
So far this fall we’ve been lucky to have warm temperatures, just a little light frost and generally pleasant conditions, but things are a bit more unsettled and chilly this week.
-
Canada-U.S. will reopen land border to fully vaccinated visitors in November
The White House confirmed Tuesday night that the U.S. land and sea border will reopen to fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico in November; however, officials would not specify what vaccines would be accepted or if mixed doses will meet eligibility tests.
-
80 COVID-19 patients in intensive care as Sask. tops baseline ICU capacity
The number of COVID-19 patients in Saskatchewan intensive care units has surpassed the province’s usual ICU capacity.
Vancouver
-
'Hope for the best': Point Roberts residents welcome Canada-U.S. land border reopening
Communities along the U.S.-Canada border are breathing a sigh of relief, after the White House confirmed it will reopen the land border in early November.
-
B.C. care homes deal with staffing shortages as COVID-19 vaccine deadline passes
For those living in a long-term care home or assisted living facility in B.C., staffing shortages are neither new nor welcome, but they could worsen as nearly 2,000 workers in those industries are off the job because they aren't vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Vancouver park that was a homeless encampment reopens to the public
The site of a former homeless camp in Vancouver reopened Tuesday for its original use.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Woman arrested at Swartz Bay terminal after attempted robbery, weapon threats
The Mounties arrested a woman after they say she tried to rob a passenger and threatened to stab a BC Ferries employee at the Swartz Bay ferry terminal in North Saanich on Saturday.
-
Vancouver Island adds 292 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths over Thanksgiving weekend
Provincial health officials will provide an update on new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and other relevant information recorded over the Thanksgiving long weekend on Tuesday afternoon.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Tofino General Hospital
Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Tofino General Hospital (TGH) on Tuesday afternoon.