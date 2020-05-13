HALIFAX -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick for the seventh consecutive day, but with the long weekend coming up, the province's chief medical officer of health reminded people to protect themselves and others by following public health directives.

"Caution is still required, we must protect those who are at great risk from this disease," Dr. Russell said during a news conference in Fredericton on Wednesday afternoon.

Staying home as much as possible, maintaining physical distancing, and frequent hand-washing are excellent ways to do both.

As for wearing a mask when people cannot maintain physical distancing, she reminded people of the reason why this is important.

"Wearing a mask shows that you care about the health of your fellow New Brunswickers," Dr. Russell said.

There remain only two active cases of the 120 people who had a positive test; neither are in hospital. In the last 24 hours, there were 473 tests.

"We have achieved good results because of your actions, so please continue what you're doing," Dr. Russell said.

