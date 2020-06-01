HALIFAX -- New Brunswick Public Health reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and the number of active cases remains at 12 – all of which are in the Campbellton area.

"Four patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit," the province said in a news release. "As of today, 28,462 tests have been conducted. This includes more than 2,000 tests that were processed on Sunday, which is the highest number of tests processed in single day since the pandemic began."

“We are all in this together,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “With almost 300 people self-isolating, everyone, including those who recently tested as negative, needs to watch themselves for symptoms over the next 14-day incubation period.”

Any New Brunswicker who was tested for COVID-19 at an assessment site was given a registration code which allows them to access their test results through the MyHealthNB website. The results are usually available within 48 hours.

"All the remaining residents on two separate wards at Manoir de la Vallée, a long-term care facility in Zone 5, were recently tested. All tests were reported as negative," the news release said.

Large amount of tests processed in last 24 hours-

Almost 2,300.

But the active case count remains 12.

One more person has been hospitalized, now four people in hospital. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/ldG79eMvPn — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) June 1, 2020

Anyone showing two of the following symptoms should contact Tele-Care 811 or their primary health-care provider for further direction:

fever above 38°C or signs of fever (such as chills);

a new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

headache;

a new onset of fatigue;

a new onset of muscle pain;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes. In this instance, testing will be done even if none of the other symptoms are present.

A self-assessment will help you determine if you should be tested for COVID-19.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.