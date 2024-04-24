New director of N.S., N.B. police watchdog agency appointed

The province of Nova Scotia says it has appointed Erin Nauss as the next director of the province's police watchdog agency.

Nauss served as interim director of the Serious Incident Response Team, or SIRT, for the last seven months.

Her five-year appointment takes effect immediately, according to a Wednesday morning news release from the province.

Nauss was involved in SiRT’s establishment in 2011.

“She has 18 years of legal experience and practised briefly in the private sector before joining the Nova Scotia Department of Justice as a solicitor in 2007,” the release reads. “She has experience managing teams and has taken on various leadership roles throughout her career.”

Nauss says it’s “an honour” to be appointed.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the SiRT team, the community and police,” she said in the release.

Nauss will oversee a team of seven investigators, an assistant director and administrative staff in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, according to the release.

SIRT provides civilian-led oversight of policing by investigating serious incidents involving police, independent of both government and police.

The agency expanded to New Brunswick last year and plans are reportedly underway to expand services to Prince Edward Island.