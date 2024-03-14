New emergency shelter, community housing hub opens in Amherst, N.S.

A new community housing hub and emergency shelter opened Thursday on Prince Arthur Street in Amherst, N.S., for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The hub features six affordable housing units, including accessible units, as well as an office and community space, which will transition into an overnight emergency shelter with 10 beds.

The Department of Community Services is providing the Cumberland Homelessness and Housing Support Association with more than $910,000 for annual operating costs, including staffing.

The Affordable Housing Development program is also contributing more than $560,000.

People who use the shelter will be provided with two meals a day each day.

"With a permanent shelter, community resource hub and supportive housing model all under one roof, we will be able to provide the wraparound supports – mental health and addictions, public health, VON, NS Works, CAN-U (Cumberland Adult Network for Upgrading), Legal Aid, YMCA, the food bank, restorative justice, Maggie's Place, the Cumberland Library, The Sexual Health Centre, and In the Works social enterprise network needed in order to best meet the needs of people experiencing housing insecurity in our community,” said Cumberland Homelessness and Housing Support Association’s executive director, Ashley Legere, in a release from the province.

The release adds the location has brought the total number of shelter beds in the province to 558.

