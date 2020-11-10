HALIFAX -- Police in New Glasgow, N.S. are investigating after around 600 needles were located in an area near the railway tracks behind the New Glasgow Legion.

Police responded to the area just north of George Street around 1 p.m. yesterday after a complaint of needles being found.

“Police have searched the area and have located approximately 600 needles that were improperly disposed of, in this location,” said Constable Ken Macdonald.“Teaching small children not to pick up these items when found, becomes extremely important to parents and or guardians.”

Police continue to investigate the origin of the improperly disposed of needles. Anyone who finds a needle and would like assistance to properly dispose is asked to call police or their local pharmacy for assistance