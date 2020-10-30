HALIFAX -- New Glasgow Regional Police arrested the suspect in a standoff at Hillcrest Avenue apartment on Friday evening.

ALERT UPDATE



OCT 30, 2020 9:37pm



New Glasgow Regional Police have lifted the Hold-Secure for residents in the areas: Hillcrest Ave, Norma St and Mount Baton Dr New Glasgow



Suspect arrested on Hillcrest Ave New Glasgow



Police have deemed the area safe -secure at this time — New Glasgow Police (@NGRegPolice) October 31, 2020

Earlier in the day, the suspect had barricaded themselves in the building. The area was closed to motorists and pedestrians, and a local school was under hold and secure.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, New Glasgow police tweeted that they were on the scene of a Hillcrest Ave. apartment building.

Cst. Ken Macdonald confirms that New Glasgow Middle School was put on a hold and secure.

Police had closed the area of Hillcrest Ave. to motorists and pedestrians and asked the public to avoid the area. Macdonald says there was no danger to the public.