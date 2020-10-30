Advertisement
New Glasgow police arrest suspect who was barricaded inside apartment
New Glasgow Regional Police are currently on the scene at a Hillcrest Ave. apartment building after a suspect has barricaded themselves in the building. The area is closed to motorists and pedestrians, and a local school has been evacuated.
HALIFAX -- New Glasgow Regional Police arrested the suspect in a standoff at Hillcrest Avenue apartment on Friday evening.
Earlier in the day, the suspect had barricaded themselves in the building. The area was closed to motorists and pedestrians, and a local school was under hold and secure.
Shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, New Glasgow police tweeted that they were on the scene of a Hillcrest Ave. apartment building.
Cst. Ken Macdonald confirms that New Glasgow Middle School was put on a hold and secure.
Police had closed the area of Hillcrest Ave. to motorists and pedestrians and asked the public to avoid the area. Macdonald says there was no danger to the public.