New Glasgow police investigating after person found dead inside vehicle
A New Glasgow Regional Police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (New Glasgow Regional Police/Facebook)
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 2:39PM ADT
Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a vehicle in New Glasgow, N.S.
New Glasgow Regional Police responded to the Walmart parking lot on Westville Road around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
The New Glasgow Fire Department and Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service also responded to the scene.
Police haven’t released any details about the person or their death.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages and no further details are available at this time.