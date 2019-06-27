

CTV Atlantic





Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a vehicle in New Glasgow, N.S.

New Glasgow Regional Police responded to the Walmart parking lot on Westville Road around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The New Glasgow Fire Department and Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service also responded to the scene.

Police haven’t released any details about the person or their death.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and no further details are available at this time.