New Glasgow police search for man charged with sexual assault

    Police are looking for a New Glasgow, N.S., man who is facing several sexual assault charges.

    According to police, Ethan Bradley MacQuarrie, 23, is charged with:

    • sexual assault causing bodily harm
    • assault
    • sexual assault
    • unlawful confinement
    • overcoming resistance
    • failing to comply with conditions (five counts)
    • failure to attend court

    Police have a provincewide warrant for MacQuarrie’s arrest and they encourage anyone who sees him to refrain from approaching him.

    Anyone with information on MacQuarrie’s whereabouts is asked to call New Glasgow police at 902-752-1941, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

