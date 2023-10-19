New Glasgow police search for man charged with sexual assault

Police are looking for a New Glasgow, N.S., man who is facing several sexual assault charges.

According to police, Ethan Bradley MacQuarrie, 23, is charged with:

sexual assault causing bodily harm

assault

sexual assault

unlawful confinement

overcoming resistance

failing to comply with conditions (five counts)

failure to attend court

Police have a provincewide warrant for MacQuarrie’s arrest and they encourage anyone who sees him to refrain from approaching him.

Anyone with information on MacQuarrie’s whereabouts is asked to call New Glasgow police at 902-752-1941, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

