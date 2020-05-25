HALIFAX -- The 2020 New Glasgow Riverfront Music Jubilee has been cancelled due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Patron safety is always a top priority with our board, cancelling the event is a disappointing, yet necessary decision we needed to make,” wrote Janine Linthorne, Riverfront Jubilee chairperson, in a statement posted to the event's website.

This year’s Riverfront Jubilee in New Glasgow, N.S., was scheduled to take place from July 31- August 2.

The 2020 Jubilee had been billed as a 25th anniversary celebration for the music festival, which draws thousands of people to Nova Scotia’s Pictou County ever year.

“The stress on the Canadian economy has been felt in Pictou County and we could not ask our loyal sponsors and supporters to make donations or offer services, when many of these businesses have needed to change their operational behaviors or close in the face of COVID-19,” continued the statement.

Linthorne says the board will continue planning the 2021 festival and will keep followers updated on social media.

Ticket packages will be honoured at the next Riverfront Jubilee, or refunds can be requested.