New Halifax store lets customers create their own perfumes

A new store in the Maritimes has taken fragrance-making to a new level by letting customers get involved in the creative process.

The 7 Virtues Perfume Atelier recently opened in downtown Halifax, and it lets customers to create their own signature scents.

The process begins with customers choosing from a variety of allergy-free and toxin-free scents.

“You get to experience them firsthand, you test them out, you’re able to test them on skin, on clothes, and as you go up you’re able to name your perfume whatever you’d like,” said store manager, Ibrahim Bojal.

“Some of the varieties we have range from eight different scent types you could say, a blend of unisex, men’s, and women’s profiles.”

Throughout the hour-long session, customers get to try different mixtures of scents, and find what suits them best. A “fragrance alchemist” also helps in finding the perfect balance in scents while still creating something unique.

While there are only eight scents, different mixtures of the scent can lead to a whole new smell.

“It turns out different every time, everyone uses different ratios even though we only have eight scents to create their own custom blend,” said fragrance alchemist, Izzie Regan.

Once they find their scent, customers create a name as well as their own custom graphics on the label.

Regan says the experience allows for people to get their creative juices flowing, as well as bring something home with them.

“It’s really lovely to have all these different people with different tastes and be able to create new scents with them,” said Regan.

“It’s a great creative outlet both for the customer and the staff here.”

With files from CTV's Valentine Nkengbeza.

