New Hockey Canada dressing room policy comes with mixed reviews
A new dressing room policy put in place by Hockey Canada is aimed at making the dressing room area more inclusive.
Minor hockey players this year are required to always have their base layer on in the dressing room both before and after being on the ice.
“The only slight issue might be after the rink in terms of riding home and dealing with some unpleasant odours,” said Scott Purdie, hockey fan.
If players need to change into or out of their base layer, then they must use a washroom to do so.
Hockey Canada says the new policy is not gender based.
“I think maybe Hockey Canada could have done a better job of explaining to the children. I don't think enough information was passed down to the provincial hockey associations and local minor hockey associations,” said Purdie.
It's a policy that applies to all ages and groups in minor hockey and is not something that a team or individual can opt out of.
It's also an issue not everyone in the hockey world agrees with.
“It's been pretty controversial. I understand the issue, but the solution I don't really agree with to be honest,” said Brent Desveaux, a former hockey scout.
Desveaux says the new rules feel a bit rushed.
“It also becomes a hygiene issue for kids travelling. If you're from Sydney going to Cheticamp, obviously you want to shower before hitting the road for a two hour trip so that's another issue,” he said.
Swimwear is needed for those showering in an open setting.
Craig Robinson, the president of the Halifax Hawks Minor Hockey association, hopes the new policy will help attract to players to the sport.
“Members who are exploring their gender and thinking about where they are and those kinds of things,” said Robinson.
The new rules are in place now and will continue through the hockey season.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israel's Netanyahu says offensive against Hamas will 'reverberate' for generations
Top Israeli officials vowed to punish the Gaza Strip following an unprecedented and deadly incursion into Israel by Hamas.
DEVELOPING Montreal man killed in attacks at music festival in Israel
Montrealer Alexandre Look's family has confirmed he was among those killed this weekend during an attack by Hamas at a music festival in Israel.
These new overhead aircraft bins could be an inflight game-changer
Older versions of the highly coveted overhead bins were not designed with your average carry-on roller suitcase in mind. Enter French aircraft maker Airbus and its new 'Airspace L Bins.'
Russian module on International Space Station suffers coolant leak
Russia's space agency said on Monday that its multipurpose Nauka module attached to the International Space Station suffered a leak of a backup cooling system used to regulate onboard temperatures for astronauts.
Ancient tree showed remnants of the largest-ever solar storm: researchers
An ancient tree held evidence of the largest solar storm in Earth's history, a process researchers say can be used to identify the risks in the future.
Michael Chiarello, Food Network chef, dead at 61
Michael Chiarello, a prominent chef known for appearing on 'Top Chef,' has died. He was 61.
Is Mar-a-Lago worth US$1 billion? Trump's winter home valuations are at the core of his fraud trial
How much is Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago worth? That's been a point of contention after a New York judge ruled that the former president exaggerated the Florida property's value when he said it's worth at least US$420 million and perhaps US$1.5 billion.
DEVELOPING Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages
Israel's military ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip on Monday, halting deliveries of food, water, fuel and supplies to its 2.3 million people as it pounded the Hamas-ruled territory with waves of airstrikes in retaliation for the militants' bloody weekend incursion.
Toronto
-
More than 1,000 people gather in Toronto in support of Palestinian people
More than a thousand people gathered in downtown Toronto on Monday afternoon in support of the Palestinian people after a weekend of violence in the Middle East, with an opposing rally set to take place in North York later Monday night.
-
Thanksgiving shooting at Pickering Casino leaves security guard dead
Investigator say they are searching for multiple men and women who fled the scene after a 34-year-old security guard was fatally gunned down at a Pickering casino early Thanksgiving Day.
-
Police search for suspect in sexual assault of 9-year-old girl in downtown Toronto
Police are searching for a suspect after a nine-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while shopping in downtown Toronto.
Calgary
-
Change of atmosphere fuels Calgary Flames' playoff ambitions
Will a new general manager, coach, captain and attitude push the Calgary Flames over the hump to the playoffs in 2023-24?
-
Over 1K join annual Alzheimer Walk and Run on Prince's Island Park
People hit the running path in Prince's Island Park for the annual Alzheimer Walk and Run Sunday.
-
Loved ones march to pay tribute to memory of Jackie Crazybull
Sixteen years after the death of Jackie Crazybull, her loved ones are not giving up hope in their fight to catch her killers.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Montreal man killed in attacks at music festival in Israel
Montrealer Alexandre Look's family has confirmed he was among those killed this weekend during an attack by Hamas at a music festival in Israel.
-
Flu, COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins Tuesday
Quebec's annual vaccination campaign against the flu and COVID-19 is slated to start officially on Tuesday.
-
Montreal festivals fighting for funding... and their lives
Montreal festival and fair organizers are sounding the alarm as public funding has become harder to get. Some say the system has to change or the city may have to say goodbye to events that have been around for decades.
Edmonton
-
Winner tops 2,000 lb. at annual pumpkin weigh-off in Smoky Lake, Alta.
A Lloydminster man's hard work in the garden has paid off, with his gourd taking home the top prize this year at the annual giant pumpkin competition at Smoky Lake, Alta.
-
Palestinian, Israeli groups in Edmonton grieve overseas deaths, rally support
Countless gatherings and rallies are being held by Jewish and Palestinian organizations across the country today, including groups in Edmonton who are shocked and concerned, doing whatever they can to help their communities grieve.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages
Israel's military ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip on Monday, halting deliveries of food, water, fuel and supplies to its 2.3 million people as it pounded the Hamas-ruled territory with waves of airstrikes in retaliation for the militants' bloody weekend incursion.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Highway 144 closed at the Highway 17 intersection in Lively
A crash on Highway 144 in the Greater Sudbury community of Lively on Monday afternoon has closed the road in both directions at the Highway 17 intersection.
-
Police say a 21-year-old from southern Ont. was driving 163 km/h on Hwy. 11
A 21-year-old driver from Scarborough, Ont. is in some trouble with police following a recent traffic stop on Highway 11.
-
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
London
-
Five people taken to hospital, including one by air ambulance, after serious crash in Elgin County
A two-vehicle crash on a winding curve in Elgin County sent five people to hospital Monday afternoon.
-
'We had some people trapped': suspicious two-building fire in London, Ont.
Multiple people are looking for temporary accommodations after a pair of fires near downtown London, Ont. Monday morning.
-
Winnipeg
-
‘I was shocked’: Woman fingerprinted, has mug shots taken during criminal record check
A Winnipeg woman wants others to know they may have to pay more than expected for a criminal record check after a bad experience at the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) headquarters last month.
-
'It's going to get a lot worse': Winnipeg's Jewish, Palestinian communities shocked by Israel attack
Winnipeg's Jewish and Palestinian communities are reeling after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel Saturday morning.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Montreal man killed in attacks at music festival in Israel
Montrealer Alexandre Look's family has confirmed he was among those killed this weekend during an attack by Hamas at a music festival in Israel.
Ottawa
-
Solidarity rally for Israel to be held Monday evening in Ottawa
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa says it will be holding a solidarity rally for Israel this evening following the deadly attack by the terrorist group Hamas over the weekend.
-
Celebrated former Ottawa police officer Robin Easey passes away
Robin Easey, a former Ottawa police officer who was gravely wounded by an armed robber in the 1980s and who later became a champion for rehabilitation, has died.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Montreal man killed in attacks at music festival in Israel
Montrealer Alexandre Look's family has confirmed he was among those killed this weekend during an attack by Hamas at a music festival in Israel.
Saskatoon
-
Cryopreservation: Sask. researchers aim to improve fertility of women after cancer
Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) are trying to establish a research program that could one day help improve the fertility of women after receiving cancer treatments.
-
Sask. lawyers call out premier for 'judicial overreach' comments
The Saskatchewan Trial Lawyers’ Association (STLA) is calling out the premier for his comments in the wake of a court injunction over a controversial government policy.
-
Sask. First Nations sue Government of Canada over opioid epidemic
Two northern Saskatchewan First Nations are taking the Canadian government to court for breaching its Treaty obligations by failing to address the opioid epidemic.
Vancouver
-
Babies under 6 months old account for half of RSV hospitalizations in Canada: research
Nearly half of children hospitalized due to RSV since 2017 were infants under six months old, according to new research on the impact of the virus on Canadian kids.
-
Unpermitted shoot for 'amateur action film' triggers large police presence in North Vancouver
A group of men who appeared to be wearing body armour and carrying rifles in an underground parking lot in North Vancouver were making "an amateur action film," according to authorities.
-
Winner of B.C.'s giant pumpkin contest crowned
A woman from Vancouver Island has the massive honour of taking home this year's prize for B.C.'s heaviest giant pumpkin after an annual contest over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Regina
-
Regina police investigating weekend death
Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating a death that occurred on Sunday night.
-
Regina veterinary clinics team up to keep emergency services open 24/7
Several veterinary clinics in Regina have teamed up to keep emergency services open 24/7.
-
Cryopreservation: Sask. researchers aim to improve fertility of women after cancer
Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) are trying to establish a research program that could one day help improve the fertility of women after receiving cancer treatments.
Vancouver Island
-
Winner of B.C.'s giant pumpkin contest crowned
A woman from Vancouver Island has the massive honour of taking home this year's prize for B.C.'s heaviest giant pumpkin after an annual contest over the Thanksgiving weekend.
-
BC Ferries forced to gear down vessel electrification ambitions
BC Ferries has officially changed course, scaling down its climate ambitions to electrify its Island Class fleet and ability to achieve provincial emissions targets.
-
B.C. man missing in southern Israel amid Hamas attacks
A Vancouver man is missing in Israel after Saturday’s attack on the region, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs confirmed to CTV News on Sunday.