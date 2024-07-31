New inclusive, accessible playground to be built in Acadia Park in Westville, N.S.

The playground at Acadia Park in Westville, N.S., will soon be transformed into an inclusive, accessible space that all ages will be able to enjoy.

The new playground, called Meghan’s Place, is named after former town councillor Meghan Bragg, who died from cancer last July.

Before passing, the province says Meghan asked that any donations in her memory go towards the town’s efforts to create inclusive recreation spaces.

“Creating inclusive spaces is essential for building strong, supportive communities,” said Premier Tim Houston. “This project honours the heartfelt last request of Ms. Bragg, and the province is proud to be a part of it.”

The province says it’s spending $150,000 on the project through the Municipal Capital Growth Program. The town of Westville is making both cash and in-kind contributions.

The project is expected to cost just over $873,000, with remaining funding coming from fundraising and other partners.

The funding will go towards accessible playground equipment and washrooms.

