New insurance policy will protect N.B. maple syrup producers from certain losses, like extreme weather events
A new insurance policy being offered to New Brunswick maple syrup producers is aimed at protecting them financially from production losses caused by natural perils, such as extreme weather conditions.
The new insurance, offered under the Agrilnsurance program, is expected to grow maple businesses in communities across the province and attract new producers.
“New Brunswick maple producers are known around the world for quality products,” said Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries Minister Margaret Johnson in a news release Monday.
“The new AgriInsurance program for maple producers will provide participants in the sector with important protection from unforeseen weather events.”
New Brunswick’s Department of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries already offers Agrilnsurance programs for growers of apples, grain, grain corn, oilseeds, potatoes, strawberries, sweet corn, fresh market vegetables and wild blueberries.
Provincial and federal governments worked with the New Brunswick Maple Syrup Association to develop the new program.
“Maple syrup producers often face unpredictable and sometimes extreme weather, and that can have a direct impact on their operations,” said federal Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Lawrence MacAulay.
“By extending the AgriInsurance program to the maple sector, producers can now access essential insurance protection, creating a more resilient and competitive maple syrup industry in New Brunswick.”
According to the government release, more than 500 people work in the maple syrup sector, with tens-of-millions of dollars in revenue annually going into the province’s economy.
“However, it is an industry that is at the mercy of climatic hazards and various environmental factors which can have major impacts on the quantity of syrup that is produced from one year to the next. The implementation of the AgriInsurance program will reduce the financial risks for maple syrup producers who must, at this time, assume all of the losses suffered when a bad year occurs,” said Frédérick Dion, president of the New Brunswick Maple Syrup Association.
“This sharing of risk will reduce the possibility of bankruptcies and provide greater peace of mind for producers who join the AgriInsurance program.”
The $1.2 billion in farm cash receipts New Brunswick recorded in 2023 broke the previous record of $1.1 billion set in 2022.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Authorities hunt for clues, but motive of man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump remains elusive
Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign, while President Joe Biden implored Americans to 'cool it down' in the final stretch and 'resolve our differences at the ballot box.'
U.S. judge dismisses Trump classified documents case over concerns with prosecutor's appointment
The U.S. federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former president Donald Trump in Florida dismissed the prosecution on Monday, siding with defence lawyers who said the special counsel who filed the charges was illegally appointed.
Within minutes after Trump shooting, misinformation started flying. 'Everyone is just speculating'
Within minutes of the gunfire, the attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump spawned a vast sea of claims — some outlandish, others contradictory — reflecting the frightening uncertainties of the moment as well as America's fevered, polarized political climate.
LeBlanc briefed by RCMP, CSIS in wake of shooting at Trump rally
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he has been briefed by the RCMP and CSIS in the wake of an attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump.
Ontario accelerates alcohol expansion plans amid ongoing LCBO strike
As the LCBO strike enters its second week, the Ontario government is speeding up its alcohol expansion plans, announcing licensed grocery stores will be able to start selling ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages as of July 18.
A dozen vehicles damaged by fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough
A dozen vehicles, as well as the storefront of a business, were damaged in a fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.
Sask. TikTok star Bella Brave dies after latest hospitalization
Sask. TikTok star 'Be Brave' Bella Thomson has died. She was 10-years-old.
Kenya police say suspected serial killer has confessed to murdering 42 women
Police in Kenya said Monday they have arrested the main suspect after nine dismembered bodies of women were found in a quarry in the capital, Nairobi.
NEW Things flight attendants say they would never do when travelling
For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario accelerates alcohol expansion plans amid ongoing LCBO strike
As the LCBO strike enters its second week, the Ontario government is speeding up its alcohol expansion plans, announcing licensed grocery stores will be able to start selling ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages as of July 18.
-
Major downtown intersection to be closed all week amid Spadina Avenue gridlock
A major downtown intersection has been shut down for an entire week, creating the potential for further gridlock along a corridor that has already seen a significant slowdown due to streetcar track work.
-
Police seeking suspects in violent carjackings in Richmond Hill
York Regional Police are investigating two violent carjackings that took place over the span of less than 24 hours in Richmond Hill last week.
Calgary
-
Fatal crash in southwest Calgary closes ramp to Tsuut'ina Trail
One person is dead after an incident on an exit ramp off Anderson Road S.W.
-
Calgary mayor offers update on water main break monitoring and repairs
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek will be providing an update on the work going into the effort to fully restore the city's water services in the wake of a feeder main break in early June.
-
Almost 1.5M people attended this year's Calgary Stampede
It was the greatest of all the Greatest Outdoor Shows on Earth attendance-wise, Calgary Stampede officials said Monday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton activates extreme heat response for the week as temperatures soar again
The City of Edmonton has activated its extreme heat response, with temperatures into the 30s expected for most of the week.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Lengthy heat wave starts Tuesday
The heat is coming back on Tuesday and it will last several days.
-
Elks remain winless after 37-34 loss to Redblacks
Quarterback Dru Brown completed a couple of long touchdown passes in the second half and Lewis Ward kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired and the Ottawa Redblacks overcame an early deficit to defeat the Edmonton Elks 37-34 on Sunday.
Montreal
-
Heat warning in place for Greater Montreal
The Greater Montreal area is under a heat warning as Environment and Climate Change Canada states a warm and humid air mass could lead to a humidex value of 40.
-
Naked man invades Montreal student's home in Chinatown
A young Montreal woman says she had the shock of her life when she returned to her Chinatown-area home to find a naked man inside her apartment.
-
A dozen vehicles damaged by fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough
A dozen vehicles, as well as the storefront of a business, were damaged in a fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa lifeguards selected to supervise aquatic events at Paris 2024 Games
Three Ottawa lifeguards will have the chance of a lifetime to oversee the care of athletes participating in aquatic sports at the Olympic Games in Paris later this month.
-
Ontario accelerates alcohol expansion plans amid ongoing LCBO strike
As the LCBO strike enters its second week, the Ontario government is speeding up its alcohol expansion plans, announcing licensed grocery stores will be able to start selling ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages as of July 18.
-
4 injured in weekend head-on crash on Wolfe Island
Four people were taken to hospital following a head-on car crash on Wolfe Island, south of Kingston, Ont. on Sunday morning.
London
-
Torrential downpours flood city streets
Heavy rainfall in the London area has caused flooding on many streets throughout the city. Parts of the region are either under a severe thunderstorm watch or a warning as well as a heat warning.
-
Search continues for swimmer reported missing in Lake Erie
Search efforts continue Monday for a swimmer reported missing in Lake Erie near Port Stanley. Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, two people, a 44 year old and a 17-year-old from London, were seen in distress by members of the Central Elgin
-
Another roundabout is coming to London, with work expected to start today
When completed, the roundabout will be at the intersection of Oxford Street West, and Gideon Drive – however, the work will require the closure of Gideon Drive and Kains Road at Oxford Street West to facilitate the construction.
Barrie
-
LOOK BACK
LOOK BACK Remembering the 'catastrophic' Barrie tornado on 3rd anniversary
It's been three years since a tornado stormed through a Barrie neighbourhood on July 15, 2021, leaving destruction in its wake in what Environment Canada called a sneak attack.
-
Senior murdered in Barrie, investigation ongoing
A 75-year-old man is dead after an incident at a Barrie home on Saturday night.
-
Barrie welcomes new art installation on Lakeshore Drive
Inspired by Kempenfelt Bay, a new art feature will be unveiled at the former Trans Canada Tail pavilion.
Northern Ontario
-
Most desirable neighbourhoods in northern Ont. to live in: RE/MAX
Here are the most desirable neighbourhoods in northern Ontario to live in according to a new real estate report that explores numerous factors.
-
What we know about the 20-year-old man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pa., as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
-
Local killed in ATV crash in northern Ontario
A 27-year-old Powassan resident was killed late Saturday afternoon in an ATV crash.
Kitchener
-
Emergency services searching for two people after report of boaters in distress on Grand River
Emergency services are searching for two people who may have been in distress on the Grand River in Kitchener.
-
Ontario accelerates alcohol expansion plans amid ongoing LCBO strike
As the LCBO strike enters its second week, the Ontario government is speeding up its alcohol expansion plans, announcing licensed grocery stores will be able to start selling ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages as of July 18.
-
Tony Grace named new anchor of CTV Kitchener’s News at 6
CTV News Kitchener has some very exciting news to share! Tony Grace has been named the new anchor of CTV News at 6.
Windsor
-
Heat warning issued in Chatham-Kent, Windsor-Essex heat warning continues
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Chatham-Kent Monday morning, potentially continuing into Tuesday.
-
Retired AM800 host Lisa Williams gets Lifetime Achievement Award
The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2024 Recipient of the annual Lifetime Achievement Award.
-
Production shift cancelled at Windsor Assembly Plant
In a notice posted to social media, Unifor Local 444 said all employees on day shift must return to their regulary scheduled shift on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Severe thunderstorm to bring hail, heavy winds to Winnipeg
A severe thunderstorm is bringing hail, strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Manitoba on Monday morning.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Canada apologizes to Dakota and Lakota nations for historical designation as 'refugees'
The federal government is scheduled to apologize to nine First Nations in Manitoba and Saskatchewan on Monday morning.
-
Missing Saskatchewan man last seen in The Pas: RCMP
The RCMP is concerned for the well-being of a missing Saskatchewan man who was last seen in Manitoba 10 days ago.
Regina
-
Sask. TikTok star Bella Brave dies after latest hospitalization
Sask. TikTok star 'Be Brave' Bella Thomson has died. She was 10-years-old.
-
Country Thunder Saskatchewan organizers estimate 25,000 attended festival in 2024
As Country Thunder Saskatchewan wrapped up on Sunday, officials believe over 25,000 people walked through the gates over the four-day-long festival.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Canada apologizes to Dakota and Lakota nations for historical designation as 'refugees'
The federal government is scheduled to apologize to nine First Nations in Manitoba and Saskatchewan on Monday morning.
Saskatoon
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Canada apologizes to Dakota and Lakota nations for historical designation as 'refugees'
The federal government is scheduled to apologize to nine First Nations in Manitoba and Saskatchewan on Monday morning.
-
Water-related death reported on Waskesiu Lake: RCMP
A man is dead following a water-related incident at Waskesiu Lake, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Saskatoon home completely destroyed in weekend fire
Saskatoon fire crews were on scene of a fiery incident early Sunday morning.
Vancouver
-
UBC investigating professor's social media post following Trump assassination attempt
The University of British Columbia is investigating a now-deleted social media post from one of its faculty members that appeared to be wishing an assassination attempt on Donald Trump had been successful.
-
Embattled Kamloops, B.C., mayor to discuss 'resignation consideration'
The mayor of Kamloops, B.C., who has been stripped of his ability to speak on behalf of the city after councillors accused him of spreading "misinformation," is expected to make an announcement about his political future Monday.
-
Much of B.C. remains under heat warnings as 150 wildfires burn across the province
Many parts of British Columbia remain under heat warnings Monday, as 150 wildfires burn across the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Much of B.C. remains under heat warnings as 150 wildfires burn across the province
Many parts of British Columbia remain under heat warnings Monday, as 150 wildfires burn across the province.
-
Embattled Kamloops, B.C., mayor to discuss 'resignation consideration'
The mayor of Kamloops, B.C., who has been stripped of his ability to speak on behalf of the city after councillors accused him of spreading "misinformation," is expected to make an announcement about his political future Monday.
-
UBC investigating professor's social media post following Trump assassination attempt
The University of British Columbia is investigating a now-deleted social media post from one of its faculty members that appeared to be wishing an assassination attempt on Donald Trump had been successful.
Kelowna
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.