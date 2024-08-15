New international bridge connecting Edmundston, N.B., to the U.S. officially opens

A new bridge opened in New Brunswick Thursday, replacing the previous bridge connecting two bordering countries for the past century.

The previous bridge connecting Edmundston, N.B., and Madawaska, Maine, showed signs of advanced deterioration on the deck and superstructure. After a feasibility study, it was determined that building a new bridge would cost less than maintaining the existing one.

“This bridge is more than just a piece of infrastructure,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in the announcement Thursday.

“It is an important link that brings communities, and countries, together. It will help us to maintain our Canada-U.S. connections with an important transportation and trade link between New Brunswick and Maine, benefiting communities on both sides of the border.”

The New Brunswick Department of Transportation and Infrastructure supported Maine’s Department of Transportation, who managed the project. Federal agencies in the United States and Canada were also involved.

The new bridge is expected to last another century.

“The new international bridge is built on a new alignment, crossing the Saint John River approximately 1,400 feet upstream from the old bridge on the U.S. side and tying into the existing New Brunswick port facility on the Canadian side,” said Robin Carnahan, administrator of the United States General Services Administration.

“The new bridge features wider travel lanes and added shoulders on both sides. There is a raised sidewalk on the downstream side of the new bridge. The new bridge is designed to last 100 years.”

The bridge is jointly owned by both the provincial and state governments. The two bodies have agreed to a cost-sharing agreement on replacement projects for the bridge.

The old bridge is expected to be demolished by June 30, 2025.

