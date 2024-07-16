New long-term care home in Mahone Bay, N.S., will provide space for 35 additional seniors

A new, modern long-term care facility in Mahone Bay, N.S., will have 35 more spaces than the facility it’s replacing, providing more seniors in the region with access to care.

The new, three-storey Mahone Bay Nursing Home will have 96 single rooms, all with private washrooms. The building has six wings, each with 16 rooms.

“This beautiful new home will allow residents to live with dignity and in comfort and provide a state-of-the-art workplace for the exceptional staff who work there,” said Economic Development Minister Susan Corkum-Greek, MLA for Lunenburg.

“By adding more long-term care spaces, it will help meet the care needs of Lunenburg County residents for generations.”

Residents in each wing will share a common space with a kitchen, dining area and comfortable living area to enjoy social activities, according to a provincial news release.

The new facility will also have an occupational therapy and physiotherapy treatment room, a hair salon, outdoor spaces and the Irene MacLeod Community Room – a large space for residents, family, staff and community members.

The new Mahone Bay Nursing Home is part of Nova Scotia’s multi-year, phased plan to build 5,700 new and improved single long-term care rooms by 2032.

“This modern facility allows our staff to provide exceptional care and comfort to our residents, enhancing their quality of life. With innovative amenities, compassionate staff and a welcoming environment, we are confident this new home will set a new standard for senior care,” said Ramsay Duff, CEO of MacLeod Cares, which owns and operates the new nursing home.

“We look forward to serving the residents of Mahone Bay and surrounding areas with the highest level of care and respect.”

The 61 residents from the former Mahone Bay Nursing Home have moved into their new home and 35 new residents will move in over the coming weeks.

