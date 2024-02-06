ATLANTIC
    • New primary care access clinic to open in Montague, P.E.I.

    Prince Edward Island's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Prince Edward Island's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    A new clinic will open in Prince Edward Island for people in Kings County without a primary care provider.

    The clinic, located in Montague, P.E.I., will be open once a week starting Thursday.

    “This additional clinic in Montague will allow patients to be assessed by a primary care provider who can offer services such as prescriptions and referrals,” Health PEI says in a news release.

    Additional operation times may be added based on demand, staffing, and space availability, according to the release.

    Patients without primary care providers can use the Health PEI Virtual Care program and, if their medical concerns require an in-person appointment, they will receive a referral for an appointment at the new Primary Care Access Care Clinic.

    Health PEI encourages people without primary care provider to join the PEI Patient Registry and then visit the Virtual Care Registration.

    Patients of some recently closed family doctor practices may have had their names already added to the list, the release says. To see if a name is there, Health PEI asks patients to visit this link.

    Additional resources for people without primary care providers can be found here: Health PEI Access to Care.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

