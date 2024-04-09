New professional women’s soccer team to debut in Halifax in 2025

A new professional women’s soccer team will take the field in Halifax next year.

According to their website, the Atlantic Women’s Football Club (AWFC) is building a team that will compete in a new Canadian professional women’s soccer league created by Project 8 Sports Inc. The founding clubs will be located in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Halifax.

"We are delighted to bring professional women's soccer to Halifax. We can’t imagine having a national Canadian league and not having Halifax represented," said Courtney Sherlock, co-founder and CEO of the AWFC.

"This initiative represents a pivotal moment for our community, offering a platform for women in soccer to shine and inspiring the next generation of talent."

Former Canadian women’s national team player Diana Matheson co-founded the new league.

"We are thrilled to welcome Halifax as a founding team, marking a significant chapter in our journey to establish Canada's first professional women's soccer league,” said Matheson.

“Halifax's inclusion is a celebration of our coast-to-coast vision for the sport, embodying the spirit of unity and diversity that Canada stands for. This is a step forward in making professional women's soccer accessible and beloved across the entire country. Halifax's vibrant community and passion for soccer will undoubtedly contribute to the rich tapestry of our league, setting the stage for an exciting future."

The club says its official name and branding will be unveiled in the near future.

