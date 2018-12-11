

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- A Fredericton man accused of murdering two police officers and two civilians in an August shooting spree has been ordered to undergo a 60-day psychiatric assessment.

It will determine if Matthew Raymond can be found criminally responsible for the crimes he has been accused of.

Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello, and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

He was previously found fit to stand trial after a shorter assessment.

Raymond is alleged to have fired from his apartment window with a long gun, killing the two civilians as they loaded a car for a trip on Aug. 10, and the two police officers as they responded to the scene.

Raymond has previously told a judge there is evidence that would allow him to be "exonerated" immediately because of temporary insanity.

The case is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 8.