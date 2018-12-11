Featured
New psychiatric assessment ordered for alleged Fredericton shooter
Matthew Vincent Raymond, charged with four counts of first-degree murder, arrives at provincial court in Fredericton on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 4:14PM AST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 11, 2018 4:15PM AST
FREDERICTON -- A Fredericton man accused of murdering two police officers and two civilians in an August shooting spree has been ordered to undergo a 60-day psychiatric assessment.
It will determine if Matthew Raymond can be found criminally responsible for the crimes he has been accused of.
Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello, and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.
He was previously found fit to stand trial after a shorter assessment.
Raymond is alleged to have fired from his apartment window with a long gun, killing the two civilians as they loaded a car for a trip on Aug. 10, and the two police officers as they responded to the scene.
Raymond has previously told a judge there is evidence that would allow him to be "exonerated" immediately because of temporary insanity.
The case is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 8.