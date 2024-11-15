ATLANTIC
    • New Saint John homeless shelter will have 60 beds, warming areas

    An undated photo of the city of Saint John, N.B. (Sean Mott/CTV News Atlantic) An undated photo of the city of Saint John, N.B. (Sean Mott/CTV News Atlantic)
    Homeless people in Saint John, N.B., will have a place to rest their head and warm up this winter when a new shelter opens in the city.

    The centre, located at 94 Rothesay Ave., is scheduled to open in early winter, and will offer a variety of services including:

    • sleeping accommodations for 60 people
    • access to personal hygiene facilities
    • warming areas

    The shelter will be open daily from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., according to a provincial news release.

    "The city remains committed to supporting the government of New Brunswick in addressing the critical needs of our unhoused population,” said Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon. “We are grateful for the compassion, collaboration and contributions from partners at all levels and to the front-line agencies who are making such an important and life-saving difference in our community."

    As spring approaches next year, the province says the space will be evaluated for use as a long-term shelter, integrated with outreach, prevention and diversion services.

    “These resources are critical as we move forward on developing and implementing supports and services as part of the housing continuum for individuals in Saint John,” said Melanie Vautour, executive director of Fresh Start Services, which will operate the shelter. “We are proud to be part of this community; one that prioritizes dignity and the right to housing and shelter for everyone.”

    New Brunswick-based advocacy group Human Development Council says that as of July, there were 192 people in the Saint John area experiencing chronic homelessness.

    Anyone facing homelessness can get information on services by calling 211.

    With files from The Canadian Press

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

