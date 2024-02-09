New temporary emergency overnight shelter to open in Truro, N.S.

A new temporary emergency overnight shelter will open next Monday for people experiencing homelessness in Truro, N.S.

The shelter will located at Connection Church on Pleasant Street.

It will operate from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Monday to Saturday and will close Sundays at 8 a.m. until April 30.

The province says the shelter will have 15 beds, which is based on the town’s current needs.

People who use the shelter will have access to meals and showers as well as laundry two days a week.

Services will be provided by Souls Harbour Rescue Mission and the Truro Housing Outreach Society.

“A safe, warm space to get shelter from the cold and a nourishing meal is something that everyone should have access to, and this (department of community services) funding allows us to make sure this is a reality for individuals in need,” said Cherry Laxton, chief operating officer for Souls Harbour Rescue Mission, in a Friday news release from the province.

Krista McNair, the executive director of the Truro Housing Outreach Society, adds the need for shelter beds in Colchester County has increased “dramatically.”

“This is a beautiful example of inter-agency collaboration that addresses increasing community needs,” she said.

People who use the new temporary emergency overnight shelter are also encouraged to stop by the Haven House shelter Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m., or Sundays from 4 to 8 p.m.

The province says it is spending $160,000 on the new shelter, as well providing operating and staff costs.

There are now 534 shelter beds in Nova Scotia, according to the release.

