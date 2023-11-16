New temporary shelter in Dartmouth, N.S, opening Friday

A new temporary 50-bed emergency shelter in Dartmouth will open Friday at 4 p.m.

The shelter, which is located at 197-199 Windmill Road, will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week until May 2026.

"Nova Scotians experiencing homelessness deserve to be safe and to be treated with dignity," said Trevor Boudreau, minister of Community Services in a news release. "This shelter will give people a warm, safe and consistent place to stay."

The new shelter will supply beds for people of all genders, including youth aged 16 and older, with the potential to add more beds based on community need and extreme weather events.

The shelter will also offer privacy cubicles, showers and storage for those staying there and is able to accommodate pets.

The provincial government says it is spending $2.99 million annually to cover the building rental, operating and staff costs, and wraparound services through the non-profit volunteer organization 902 Man Up.

According to a news release from the province, the HRM outreach team will work to ensure people staying in encampments are aware of the new shelter and how to access it. They will also provide in-kind property maintenance support for the shelter site, including regular garbage pickup and snow clearing.

