Dartmouth, N.S., property to host 50-bed temporary shelter this winter

A temporary 50-bed winter shelter will open in mid-November in Dartmouth, N.S.

According to a news release from the province of Nova Scotia, the shelter, which will have beds for people of all genders, will open at 197-199 Windmill Road, the site of the former St. Paul Church. It will operate nightly until the spring, with an option to extend its stay.

"Right now we have it secured as a winter shelter," said Trevor Boudreau, community services minister. "The goal is in the spring to evaluate what the need is, but that lease is for three years."

The shelter will have an evening meal provided by Upwards Mobility Kitchens East and a continental breakfast in the morning.

The provincial government is funding the wraparound services, building rentals, and operating costs for the shelter. 902 Man Up, a non-profit volunteer organization, will provide support services and staff.

"This is a much-needed addition to the shelter supply as we work with government and community partners to address a deep housing crisis,” said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. “I look forward to more people leaving precarious circumstances for the simple comfort of a fixed roof."

The announcement came as it was also revealed that another 20-bed Dartmouth shelter at Christ Church won't open this year.

"They signalled their willingness to go forward, and to my knowledge they had a really hard time just getting in touch with anyone at the department of community services," said NDP Leader Claudia Chender.

The province is also investing in emergency shelters in Bridgewater and Amherst and 200 pallet shelters across Nova Scotia.