HALIFAX -- Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 – the largest spike since April – bringing the number of active cases in the province to 18.

The new cases include:

A male between 20-39 years of age in the Eastern Health region who is a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador and is a close contact of a case announced on Friday. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

A female in her 50s in the Eastern Health region who is a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador. The individual is a close contact of a case announced on Friday. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

A male over 70 years of age in the Eastern Health region. The individual is a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador and is a close contact of a case announced on Wednesday. The individual is a tenant of Blue Crest Cottages in Grand Bank. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

A female under 20 years of age in the Western Health region. The individual is a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador and is a close contact of a case announced on Friday. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

A female in her 40s in the Western Health region. The individual is a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador and is a close contact of a case announced on Friday. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

According to the province's website, as of Saturday, N.L. has 316 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 294 recoveries and four deaths. Eighteen active cases remains.

For the most up-to-date information related to COVID-19, visit www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.