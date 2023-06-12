Newfoundland and Labrador police watchdog says man dead, officer injured in shooting

Newfoundland and Labrador's police watchdog agency says a man is dead following an "officer-involved" shooting incident in St. John's.

The province's Serious Incident Response Team says the shooting occurred around 10:50 a.m. today on Elizabeth Avenue in the provincial capital.

The agency has provided few details but says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer sustained injuries and has since been released from hospital.

SIRT-NL says it can't release further information about the "deceased civilian" because it is in the process of locating and notifying his family.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, meanwhile, says it is co-operating with the investigation.

In a news release, the provincial government says it closed the Regatta Plaza Employment Centre in St. John's following an incident that was being investigated by the police watchdog.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2023.