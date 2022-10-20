Newfoundland and Labrador premier defends trip with billionaire leading wind pitch

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Newfoundland and Labrador's premier says he was not in a conflict of interest when he vacationed last year at a luxury fishing lodge owned by a billionaire with significant energy interests in the province.

Andrew Furey faced a barrage of questions in the provincial legislature after news site allNewfoundlandLabrador.com reported on his July 2021 trip to the Rifflin' Hitch Lodge, which is owned by Clearwater Seafoods co-founder John Risley.

Risley is the chief executive officer of CFFI Ventures, a company leading a massive wind and hydrogen energy project proposed in June for Newfoundland's west coast.

Before the project proceeds, it will have to clear the environmental assessment stage, as well as the government's bid process for wind energy projects seeking Crown lands.

Furey said Wednesday that he is fortunate to have friends like Risley, adding that they did not discuss his business interests, nor any other government affairs, during the trip.

Furey told reporters he paid for the fishing trip and that what he does with his money and free time is his business, adding that there is an "ethical wall" between him and Risley's energy interests, since another minister is handling that portfolio.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2022.