

THE CANADIAN PRESS





LA SCIE, N.L. -- A Newfoundland man is facing charges after he allegedly shot a moose from the driver's window of his pickup truck.

RCMP say they received a complaint last Friday about a hunter discharging a rifle while his truck was on a highway near La Scie in northern Newfoundland.

The 48-year-old man was arrested and will appear in court in November on charges of careless use of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Police say the moose was seized, along with the man's firearms and possession and acquisition license.

Conservation officials with the provincial Department of Fisheries and Land Resources are investigating to determine if any violations of the province's Wild Life Act occurred.