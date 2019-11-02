HARBOUR GRACE, N.L. -- RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador say a 35-year-old man is dead following an all-terrain vehicle accident.

The accident occurred on Thicket Road in Harbour Grace on Friday.

Police say it appears three ATV's were travelling together when one of the drivers lost control and flipped his vehicle.

The man was later pronounced dead at hospital in Carbonear.

The Mounties are continuing to investigate.

