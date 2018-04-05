

CTV Atlantic





The IWK Health Centre is now home to a new state-of-the-art neonatal intensive care unit.

The new space – named NICU North - boasts 19 private rooms with double sofa beds, optional partitions between baby and family spaces, as well as private washrooms with showers, and leading-edge technology.

Jennifer Gillivan, president and CEO of the IWK Foundation, says the new unit has been funded entirely by donors.

She became emotional when she saw NICU North for the first time when it was unveiled during a media event Thursday morning.

“I purposely stayed out. I wanted to see it the way a family would see it, and you’re standing on a world-class stage,” said Gillivan.

“The community built this, and my team, and the volunteers, and the hard work is going to literally save lives every day where we’re standing right now, and it’s awesome.”

Gillivan says the redeveloped NICU is not only the best in Canada – it’s now among the best in the world.

NICU North is set to open on April 15.

The second phase of the project – NICU South – is expected to be completed in the spring of 2019.