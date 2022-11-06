No charges laid after man accosts Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston

CTV News has learned that a man who claimed to have a gun accosted Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston in front of the his office in Halifax last month.

The man, who approached Houston as he was exiting his vehicle, was intercepted by security staff and held down until police quickly arrived at Granville Street on Oct. 26.

Houston was safely escorted into his office at One Government Place. He wasn't injured.

The premiers’ office confirmed to CTV Atlantic Sunday that the incident took place, while also providing an unreleased statement by the Nova Scotia Department of Justice from Oct. 31.

The statement notes that while a police report was filed, no charges were laid against the man.

“Security at One Gov Place and at Province House have been briefed about the individual involved and he is prohibited from entry onto both properties under the Protection and Privacy Act for a period of one year,” the unreleased statement reads.