HALIFAX -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Friday for the fourth straight day.

There remains three active cases in the province and none of them are hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 170 cases in New Brunswick. Of those, 165 have recovered and two people have died.

As of Friday, provincial public health staff have conducted 50,480 tests.

At the borders, 8,831 personal vehicles and 4,811 commercial vehicles attempted to enter New Brunswick on Thursday. Of those 105 were refused entry for a refusal rate of 0.77 per cent.