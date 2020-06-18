HALIFAX -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick as the province reports a respite from the latest outbreak in the Campbellton region and the lifting of a travel restriction imposed when it began.

"Public Health is no longer advising against non-essential travel to and from Zone 5," Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said in a news release on Thursday afternoon.

The number of confirmed cases remains at 164 and 135 have recovered, including 14 related to the outbreak in Zone 5 (Campbellton region). Two people have died and the number of active cases is 27. Two people are in hospital with one in an intensive care unit.

As of Thursday, New Brunswick public health workers have completed 39,300 tests.

Although the non-essential travel restriction to Zone 5 has been lifted, it remains at the orange level of the province's economic recovery phase and the following rules apply.

A two-household bubble is permitted. Your household can join up with one other household, if both households mutually agree. You must not have close contact with anyone else. You cannot join up with more than one household or bubble.

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses such as acupuncturists and naturopaths cannot operate at this time.

Personal services businesses such as barbers, hair stylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists cannot operate at this time.

The rest of the province is in the yellow phase.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.