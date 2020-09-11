HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the number of active cases dropped by one to two.

A person who tested positive in the Saint John region has recovered.

The province last reported a new case on Thursday. The case involved a resident from the Edmundston region who was staying in Quebec before the onset of symptoms. Officials say the person was tested in that province and will remain there until they have recovered.

The province conducted 413 COVID-19 tests on Thursday.

To date, a total of 65,582 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

The province has seen 193 confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 189 people have recovered and two people have died.

There is currently no one hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The number of cases is broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 43 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 28 confirmed cases

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 57 confirmed cases

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 8 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 53 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 2 confirmed cases

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 2 confirmed cases

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Thursday, 12,001 personal and 4,429 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 25 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.2 per cent.