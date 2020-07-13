HALIFAX -- There were no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick for the fourth straight day on Monday and the number of active cases remains at one.

The province has had 166 cases since the pandemic began and 163 have recovered. There have been two deaths.

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease and businesses return to their usual operations, the province of New Brunswick is encouraging people to avoid going to Service NB centres to cut down on long lines.

A government spokesperson says service centres returned to regular business hours on Monday, causing lineups of up to 100 people in Moncton, Fredericton, and Shediac.

The renewal period for all licences, registrations, certificates and permits that had expired during the state of emergency has been extended to July 31.

The province is recommending people use online or tele-services if possible.