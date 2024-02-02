'Not looking forward to it': Residents prepare for prolonged period of heavy snow in Cape Breton

Lines were long at grocery stores in Sydney, N.S., Friday as residents prepared for a significant snowstorm.

“Not looking forward to it, that's for sure. I was talking to my sister-in-law in Halifax and she said I’ll never see you again, and I’m wondering how close that is to the truth,” said one shopper

Nova Scotia Power is monitoring the weather, but says the snow will be dry and shouldn't build up on trees or power lines. Field crews are ready to respond should conditions change.

The storm is expected to have an impact on travel in the region. A spokesperson for the Halifax Stanfield International Airport is advising passengers to confirm their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport this weekend.

When it comes to the ferry service between Newfoundland and North Sydney, Darrell Mercer, a spokesperson for Marine Atlantic, said it's not the snow that will be the problem.

“Sunday and Monday is when the wind speeds are supposed to ramp up, so we have potentials out for later in the weekend,” said Mercer.

The Crown corporation has been sending out notices to passengers, Mercer said the goal is to try and get people onboard ahead of the system.

“If we know there's weather on the way we will put these potentials out. It will give our customers a chance to look at their individual travel circumstance and make decisions based upon that,” he said.

Cape Breton Regional Police is asking motorists for co-operation with snow removal and safety efforts as the storm moves in.

“If the weather is going to be as bad as they say you should stay off the streets. Give plows time to plow and salt the roads, and try to be part of the solution not the problem,” said CST. Gary Fraser, with the Cape Breton Regional Police.

A winter parking ban is in place between the hours of 1:00am and 6:00am.

