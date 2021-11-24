Nova Scotia announces details on its COVID-19 vaccination program for children

HALIFAX, N.S. -

Nova Scotia announced Wednesday the province expects vaccines for children aged five to 11 to arrive this week.

“The team is putting the final touches on the rollout. Parents and guardians should be able to start booking appointments for their children very soon,” said Houston.

“As your chief medical officer of health, I am strongly recommending that all children who are eligible get vaccinated. While this virus does lead to mild illness in children most of the time, please don’t take a chance with their health or the health of others around them,” said Dr. Robert Strang.

Strang says COVID-19 spreads quickly and easily among unvaccinated groups and having children vaccinated will help prevent further spread in Nova Scotia and protect those who are at greater risk of severe illness.

“It will also help us avoid school closures and the restriction of social and extracurricular activities that impact the physical, social and emotional well-being of children and their families,” said Strang.

“Achieving good vaccination rates in the five to 11 year old group is the next, and very important, step in moving out of this pandemic.”

The province has requested the manufacturer repackage the vaccines into smaller shipments so that they can go directly to pharmacies across the province.

“We are adjusting our online booking data collection and product management tools to accommodate this new age group and new vaccine. We expect vaccines to start arriving this week and once we have certainty of the delivery date and time we will open up appointments and this will be announce publically,” says Strang.

Pharmacies and the IWK Health Centre will be the province’s main vaccinators and Strang says they will be ready to start giving vaccines for children on Dec. 2.

Strang shared some important details around childhood vaccination:

Children will need two doses of vaccine and are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after their second dose.

The time between the two doses will be a minimum of eight weeks. Evidence now shows that a longer interval results in better and longer lasting protection.

If your child turns 12 during the eight weeks between doses, the second dose will be the age appropriate adolescent or adult dose.

Children aged five to 11 should not get other vaccinations and the COVID vaccination at the same time if possible. Other vaccines will need to be given 14 days before or after their COVID vaccine. If you do have to make a choice, parents should make the COVID-19 vaccine a priority.

If your child is 12 and older, they can receive their COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccines at the same time, or closer than 14 days apart.

Children and youth, like adults, may experience mild side effects, like sore muscles, feeling fatigued, mild fever, or a sore arm where the vaccine was injected.

“This is normal. It means the vaccine is working and teaching your body how to fight the virus,” said Strang.