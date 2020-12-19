HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia has announced two new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and a drop in the total number of active cases in the province to 46.

According to the province’s website, 1,334 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

"Our case numbers are going in the right direction, but we need to remain vigilant to ensure the virus does not spread during the holiday season," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health in Saturday’s media release. "The best holiday gift we can give our loved ones is to protect each other by following all the public health measures, especially keeping our gatherings small."

Saturday, the province announced one new case in the Western Zone, with the other in the Eastern Zone. Both are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, and both people are self-isolating.

"Though cases are down, COVID-19 is still here and we have to keep up our efforts to slow the spread," said Premier Stephen McNeil in the release. "Our public health team works hard to contain the virus, and by following all the public health protocols, we are helping them and protecting each other. And let's not forget another important part of battling this virus - being kind to one another."

N.S. COVID-19 TESTS

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,111 tests on Friday.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has done 96,829 tests. There have been 356 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and no deaths.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,445 cumulative confirmed cases, and 65 deaths.

There is no onein hospital due to COVID-19, and 46 active cases as of Saturday.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-six per cent of cases are female, and 44 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality, although none of Saturday’s new cases are in the Central Zone.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 81 cases

Central Zone: 1206 cases

Northern Zone: 93 cases

Eastern Zone: 65 cases

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Dec. 27.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: