Nova Scotia archives show how women ‘adapted to the war in Halifax’
The Nova Scotia Archives contain an immense amount of military history, including records of the roles women played when Halifax was the port-of-call for a nation at war.
John MacLeod is the manager at the Nova Scotia archives. He said the population of the Halifax peninsula was around 65,000 when the Second World War started in 1939. The population nearly doubled to 113,000 during the war.
“There was already quite a network of women’s organizations in town so when the war started they quickly realized there was a need for services to those serving and also to the families of those serving,” MacLeod said.
One of the archives’ treasures from the period is Edith Girouard’s scrapbook. Girouard was the chair of the Halifax Women’s Voluntary Services organized through the Department of National Defence. Her scrapbook shows women working across industries during the war.
The archive contains a brochure for the Canadian Women’s Army Corps, encouraging women to enlist. MacLeod said in Halifax, the Women’s Navy Corps had a larger presence.
“As we approach Remembrance Day I think it’s important to remember that war affected everybody in the community,” MacLeod said. “We have many records here at the archives that show how women adapted to the war in Halifax.”
'A big bombshell': Toronto parents scrambling to find child care after daycares warn of huge fee hikes in January
Parents with children at two west-end daycares say they are scrambling to find alternative child-care arrangements after their centres informed them that fees are set to more than double in the New Year.
How Toronto is marking Remembrance Day this year, and what's closed on Monday
With Remembrance Day on Monday, there will be several events honouring armed forces members who died in the line of duty.
Toronto man facing murder charge in deadly stabbing at Scarborough social housing complex
A Toronto man is facing a second-degree murder charge following a fatal stabbing at a social housing apartment building in Scarborough early Thursday morning.
Minivan and school bus collide in northeast Calgary intersection, causing bus to hit building
Calgary police are investigating a crash between a minivan and a school bus on Friday.
The Boss, Banff's biggest grizzly, visits Bow Valley backyard for crab apples
The residents of Harvie Heights got a shock last weekend when the most famous bear in the Bow Valley, Bear 122, aka 'The Boss,' came looking for crab apples.
Calgary to host 2026 Grey Cup festival
Calgary will host the 2026 Grey Cup championship, officials said Friday.
Bonnyville teacher arrested 2nd time while out on conditions for sexual assault, child luring
RCMP have charged a former Bonnyville teacher who is accused of child sex offences with failing to comply with a release order – again.
Massage therapist charged with sexual assault, police searching for victims
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) have arrested and charged a 49-year-old man with four counts of sexual assault.
7 arsons reported in south Edmonton in 7 months: EPS
Police believe multiple fires in Edmonton this year have been arson, and they are asking communities to stay vigilant.
Montreal family wants safer roads after teen hit by car on his way to school
Ever since Charlie Shein was hit by a car while crossing the street to go to school, his family has been trying to figure out how to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else.
‘It makes no sense’: Plante urges CAQ to accept federal money for homelessness
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is calling on Quebec and Ottawa to settle a “constitutional fight” that’s holding up $100 million the province needs to tackle its homelessness problem.
Police looking for suspect in connection with Ville-Marie break-in
Montreal police (SPVM) are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects accused of threatening two people with firearms after breaking into their home.
Petition against erecting sprung structure in Kanata quickly gains support
A petition calling on the City of Ottawa to re-evaluate a decision to include a site in Kanata as a possible location for temporary housing for asylum seekers has quickly gained attention.
Federal union warns government 'widening the net' to reduce spending
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says the government held a briefing with unions on Thursday to discuss the 'Refocusing Government Spending Initiative." PSAC says, "without prior consultation, the government unilaterally announced their plans to cut costs across the federal public service."
Person of interest in suspicious incidents sought by Ottawa police in Mooney's Bay
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest allegedly involved with multiple suspicious incidents that have been happening since Oct. 24 in the neighbourhood of Mooney's Bay.
Victoria Park unity rally cancelled over fears of violence following Brampton demonstrations
Organizers of a unity rally for India have cancelled this weekend’s London event over fears of violence.
Mother 'pulled out a baseball bat' in confrontation with Regina Mundi students
Just after 11:00 on Wednesday morning, a fight broke out near the portables at Regina Mundi Catholic High School - but it wasn’t between students.
'People have stopped coming': Longtime volunteer at the Palace Theatre pleads with city not to bring more homeless services to Old East Village
Located near the epicentre of London’s homelessness crisis, the Palace Theatre continues to bring the performing arts to the Old East Village, but volunteer and former board chair David Long is blunt about its outlook.
SIU investigation continues in Orillia, Ont after officer-related shooting
Police remained on scene throughout the day on Friday where on Thursday an OPP officer was stabbed responding to a call in Orillia, Ontario.
Jail guard pleads guilty to breach of trust for smuggling drugs, cigarettes to inmates
The agreed statement of facts was read to the court on Friday in the case of Alex Williams, the 24-year-old jail guard charged last fall with smuggling cannabis and tobacco into Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.
CPKC Holiday Train Springwater stop cancelled
The CPKC Holiday Train has cancelled its Springwater stop due to heightened safety concerns for the event.
Northern Ont. mayors call for help with homelessness, addictions and immigration
Mayors of the five largest cities in northern Ontario met in North Bay the last two days to discuss a range of critical issues impacting their cities and the region.
Crews quickly extinguish morning vehicle fire on Hwy. 17 near North Bay
Fire crews quickly extinguished a vehicle fire Friday morning on Highway 17 near North Bay.
Serious injuries after 401 crash involving tractor trailer
Around 11 a.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Blanford road for a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
Costco opens first location in Brantford
Costco Wholesale opened its first location in Brantford on Friday.
Four teens arrested after stolen vehicles found in Kitchener
Two minors and two adults have been charged in connection to an investigation of vehicles stolen in Peel and Niagara Regions, and found in Kitchener.
breaking Talks break down at bargaining table for Clear Medical Imaging
Negotiations have broken down at the bargaining table for Clear Medical Imaging.
Security cameras cause concern and possible eviction at Caldwell First Nation
Several residents of Caldwell First Nation fear they are facing eviction after installing security cameras on their homes.
'Very disheartened': $26,000 tool theft major setback for Tecumseh business
Essex County OPP and Crime Stoppers are stepping up the search for suspects after $26,000 in tools were stolen from a Tecumseh business.
‘No safety, no stability’: Recovery centre tenants forced to find new homes following court-ordered cease and desist
After less than six months, families living in a southern Winnipeg condominium development are being forced to move out.
Failures laid bare by deaths in Manitoba child welfare system, advocates warn
Advocates are warning Manitoba’s most vulnerable children are being failed by a system meant to protect them – failures they say have been laid bare by recent deaths in the province.
Winnipeg teacher who faces voyeurism charge now accused of sexually assaulting former student
A Winnipeg teacher previously charged with voyeurism and a number of other offences has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a former student.
Family of young woman killed during terrorist attack in Israel speaks out one year after death
The family of Tifheret Lapidot, a young woman who was killed at the hands of Hamas one year ago, are speaking out.
Sask. man facing child pornography charges following investigation
A 44-year-old Grand Coulee, Sask. man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.
Here are the candidates for Ward 8 in Regina
Here’s a look at the candidates for Ward 8 ahead of Regina’s civic election on Nov. 13.
Saskatoon Police Service suspends 5 officers with pay following 'off-duty incident'
A group of Saskatoon police officers have been suspended, with pay, following an undisclosed incident.
Ontario man who shot wife dies in Sask. psychiatric prison
Denis Grandbois, an inmate at the Regional Psychiatric Centre, died of “apparent natural causes” on Thursday, according to a statement from the Correctional Service of Canada.
Sask. First Nation strikes $155M 'cows and plows' settlement
Saskatchewan’s Thunderchild First Nation has struck an historic agreement to settle Treaty 6 benefits that went unpaid for 150 years.
Officer stabbed while trying to arrest suspects in car theft case, Surrey RCMP say
An RCMP officer was stabbed while moving to arrest two suspects – a man and woman – in connection with a car theft investigation in Surrey, B.C., this week, authorities say.
Some Abbotsford residents told to boil water due to E. coli contamination in system
A boil water notice has been issued in Abbotsford for residents of the city's Clearbrook Waterworks District.
Parts of B.C. parks closed after storms damage roads, trails, campsites
Large sections of provincial parks in southern British Columbia remain closed after recent heavy rain and wind storms that caused flooding and damaged trails, campsites and roads.
Sides in B.C. port dispute to meet in bid to end lockout after talk with minister
Employers and the union representing supervisors embroiled in a labour dispute that triggered a lockout at British Columbia's ports will attempt to reach a deal when talks restart this weekend.
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.