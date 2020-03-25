HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government has announced a number of new measures aimed at strengthening the province’s healthcare system and limiting the spread of COVID-19.

The measures, announced Tuesday, include increased testing for COVID-19, expanding virtual care for healthcare workers, and boosting 811 resources.

Here is a breakdown of the new measures:

COVID-19 testing

The laboratory at the QEII Health Sciences Centre has doubled to accommodate increased testing for COVID-19.

The lab can now test 400 people a day.

Public Health officials have started testing all close contacts of positive cases.

Virtual care

The province is expanding virtual care for physicians, nurse practitioners and other healthcare workers.

This will allow them to offer appointments to patients via phone or video, minimizing the need to leave their homes.

More than 80 providers have signed up for virtual care so far.

811

The province has increased staff and technology, including the addition of 53 nurses and telehealth associates.

The province is doubling 811’s phone banks to 138 lines.

These changes have allowed 811 to answer double the number of calls to the service.

811 will double its capacity again on April 3.

Infection control at hospitals

The province is enhancing infection control measures at hospitals to protect healthcare workers and the public.

This includes reassigning and adding new staff in order to increase the frequency of cleaning and disinfection.

There will be a focus on high-risk areas, high-traffic areas and high-touch surfaces.

Stronger cleaning products will be used.

Regulated health professions

Regulated health workers can stay open for emergency or urgent cases, or to provide virtual care.

However, they must meet physical-distancing requirements in their waiting room or other non-clinical areas.

They must follow cleaning protocols.

Non-regulated health professions

The province says non-regulated professions, such as naturopaths, must close.

One exception to this rule is podiatrists, who must follow the directive related to regulated health professions.

Access Nova Scotia

Access Nova Scotia and Registry of Motor Vehicle offices will start to resume operations, but in a scaled-back, limited-contact business model.

Staff working out of offices in Amherst, Bridgewater, Dartmouth, Kentville, Stellarton, Sydney and Yarmouth will be available to help people with urgent matters by calling 1-800-670-4357.

The province has extended deadlines for more vehicle permits, registrations and renewals until Aug. 31.

Drop-off boxes for applicable services will be available at Access Centres in Amherst, Bridgewater, Dartmouth, Kentville, Stellarton, Sydney and Yarmouth.

Many services are also available online.

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia was reporting 2,474 negative test results and 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19.