Nova Scotia Calls General Election for Nov. 26

Premier Tim Houston met with Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc Sunday to ask that he dissolve the General Assembly and call a general election for Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotians will be going to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

With the provincial election announcement expected, Nova Scotia’s political party leaders planned campaign events.

PC Leader Tim Houston will hold a rally Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the Village Tap House in Bedford, N. S., said a media contact for the Conservatives.

Liberal Leader Zack Churchill will host a media availability at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Halifax Tower Hotel.

Claudia Chender’s New Democrats are expected to launch their campaign on Sunday in Dartmouth, N.S., at 3 p.m. at the Wooden Monkey Restaurant.

“We encourage all Nova Scotians to get out and vote,” said Premier Houston. “This is your chance to build the future of our province.”

By law, the campaign must be a minimum of 30 days, and the election held on a Tuesday.

Updates to follow.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.