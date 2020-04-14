HALIFAX -- ﻿MacKenzie Atlantic of Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S., has signed a deal to produce one million face shields for Nova Scotia Health Authority staff and physicians.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says the company has an additional contract to produce 100,000 shields for the IWK Health Centre.

"Face shields are a key piece of the equipment required to protect staff working in environments where patients with possible or confirmed COVID-19 or certain other infectious disease are present," the NSHA said in a news release.

The NSHA said it expects the first delivery of shields next week. As production ramps up, the company is expected to provide 70,000 shields per week.

Carmen MacKenzie, co-owner of MacKenzie Atlantic, said the agreement came together quickly.

"When we realized we could put our manufacturing experience and supply chain contacts to good use to supply one of the items in critical demand, we knew we had to help," said MacKenzie. "In less than three weeks, our team designed a basic prototype, sourced and secured raw material, designed a socially distanced assembly line, built jigs, fixtures and tools for 37 temporary work stations, lined up partnerships with amazing local suppliers, secured a school for our assembly area, and recruited and trained over a dozen staff to start production."

The NSHA says the contract with MacKenzie Atlantic runs until the end of August. It also has an additional face-shield contract with BBI Group of New Brunswick.