Nova Scotia dancer in final stages of Michael Bublé dance competition
Eight-year-old Brooklyn Pothier is just as lively as her dance moves.
“It’s just my destiny [to dance],” Brooklyn said. “I love to dance so much!”
Her father, Brian Pothier, says dance is a passion she’s been drawn to since the tender age of two.
“We first noticed that she was jumping around and dancing on her own, just with the music that we had on,” Brian said. “Then when she got older, we realized there might actually be something to this.”
Now others are taking note of the Enfield, N.S., dancer’s talent.
Brooklyn is in the final stages of a North American-wide dance competition hosted by Michael Bublé.
“He’s my favourite singer now,” said Brooklyn. “I like love him now!”
The contest, which was launched in September, is in anticipation of Michael Bublé Week on “Dancing With The Stars” later this month.
Contestants were asked to submit a dance video to Bublé’s song, “Higher,” which Brooklyn choreographed on her own with her mom’s assistance.
Brooklyn’s six-year-old brother, Emmett, who has no formal dance training, also stepped in to help with a supporting dance role in the video.
“Our little guy is quite shy. so to see him supporting her in something she really wanted to do definitely made us proud of both of them,” Brian said.
Brooklyn in currently in the top 25 of the competition, but needs votes from the public to secure a spot in the top 10.
“Every person I see is voting for me and I just feel very thankful that they’re voting for me,” Brooklyn said.
Her family recently had the chance to see Bublé in concert in Halifax where the Canadian crooner made a lasting impression – autographing her sign and leaving behind a souvenir of sorts.
“He threw us one of his sweaty towels,” said Brooklyn.
The winner of the competition will get a trip to Los Angeles for four, including tickets to the “Dancing With the Stars” finale on Nov. 21, tickets to Disneyland, a one-on-one FaceTime with Bublé, as well as a private dance lesson with famous choreographer Derek Hough.
However, Brooklyn says the true prize would be making her family proud.
“We’re probably going to be so happy,” Brooklyn said. “My mom is going to cry in happy tears!”
Voting for the top 10 ends Tuesday at midnight.
To vote for Brooklyn and Emmett, visit the competition's website.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Tip of the iceberg:' Report finds 252 school personnel accused of sexual offences
A report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection says 252 current or former school personnel committed or were accused of committing offences of a sexual nature against 548 children over a five-year span.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau talks parental leave and friendship with Meghan on 'Archetypes' podcast
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appeared on a podcast hosted by the Duchess of Sussex, where the two talked about motherhood and reminisced about their friendship.
Canadian in custody after allegedly killing Mexican police officer
A Canadian man was in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a police officer responding to a call in the Mexican resort town of Tulum, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Julie Powell, food writer behind 'Julie & Julia,' dead at 49
Julie Powell, a bestselling author who chronicled her efforts to prepare every recipe in Julia Child's "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," which later inspired the movie "Julie & Julia," died Oct. 26 at her home in New York. She was 49.
Why Russia's pullout from Ukraine grain deal will impact prices in Canada
Russia's recent pullout from a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain will likely impact prices in Canada.
Archeologists say climate change is gravely impacting the preservation of artifacts and significant cultural sites
A group of archeologists and scientists warn the effects of climate change are impacting the preservation of some of the world’s most famous cultural sites and ancient artifacts that have yet to be discovered.
Deadly crowd crushes can be prevented. Here's why the tragedy in Itaewon happened and what needs to be done differently
After 150 people were killed in a tragic crowd crush in South Korea over the weekend, CTVNews.ca spoke to several academics whose research focuses on crowd crushes and surges about what went wrong, how crowds can be managed safely and how to protect yourself.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King, lawyer to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
More key "Freedom Convoy" players are expected to testify today at a federal inquiry into last winter's weeks-long protests -- including high-profile organizer Pat King.
5 things to know for Wednesday, November 2, 2022
A look at why Russia pulling out from the Ukraine grain deal might impact prices in Canada, a Canadian man was taken into custody after allegedly killing a Mexican police officer, and the Emergencies Act inquiry hears directly from 'Freedom Convoy' organizers. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Toronto
-
Education workers await Ontario's response to counter-offer as strike looms
A union representing 55,000 education workers set to strike says it hopes to hear back today from the government on a counter-offer.
-
Trudeau calls out Ontario's use of notwithstanding clause to prevent education strike
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the Ontario government was wrong to use the notwithstanding clause to 'keep kids in school' and legislate a contract with more than 55,000 education workers.
-
Ontario man gets $4,700 water bill after not getting one for 6 months
A Vaughan, Ont. man said he didn't get a water bill for six months, and when he did it was for $4,700.
Calgary
-
Jacknifed semi blocks QEII Highway near Innisfail
RCMP are asking drivers to avoid the QEII Highway at Innisfail as a jackknifed semi has brought northbound and southbound traffic to a standstill.
-
Contenders for Brooks-Medicine Hat legislature seat, including Premier Danielle Smith, debate education
The five candidates looking to represent the provincial riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat squared-off for the first time Tuesday night.
-
'Drive with extreme caution': Cochrane RCMP warn motorists of hazardous conditions
The snow has been falling in the Calgary area since the early afternoon, but now the weather is taking its toll on drivers and travel in the region.
Montreal
-
Quebec to open two nurse-run clinics in Montreal to ease emergency room crisis
Quebec's health minister on Tuesday promised that his new three-point plan to ease emergency room overcrowding will show results in a few weeks, as ER doctors warned that the network has reached a 'breaking point.'
-
Quebec City altercation leaves one dead, two injured
A violent altercation involving several people left one person dead and two injured in a Quebec City residence on Tuesday evening. According to Quebec City police (SPVQ), two men involved in the altercation were arrested.
-
Woman seriously injured after assault in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.; man arrested
A woman was seriously injured early Wednesday morning after she was assaulted in a Saint-Hyacinthe residence, in Quebec's Montérégie region. According to provincial police (SQ), a male suspect has been arrested and will be questioned later in the day. At least one child was reportedly on the scene.
Edmonton
-
Kane scores three as Oilers pound Predators 7-4
The Edmonton Oilers dynamic duo was at it again on Tuesday.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King, lawyer to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
More key "Freedom Convoy" players are expected to testify today at a federal inquiry into last winter's weeks-long protests -- including high-profile organizer Pat King.
-
Days after being released from jail, violent offender rearrested
A violent sexual offender who was the subject of a warning from Edmonton police last week has been arrested. On Oct. 24, police issued a warning that Alexandre Passechnikov, 37, was living in Edmonton after being released from jail. On Tuesday, police announced that he was arrested on Oct. 27.
Northern Ontario
-
'Tip of the iceberg:' Report finds 252 school personnel accused of sexual offences
A report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection says 252 current or former school personnel committed or were accused of committing offences of a sexual nature against 548 children over a five-year span.
-
Federal offender wanted by police frequents these Ontario areas
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a wanted federal offender accused of breaching day parole. Here is a list of the Ontario areas he has been known to frequent.
-
Northern Ont. OPP officer charged with breach of trust, soliciting sexual services
A 50-year-old constable with the Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora has been charged following a complaint about inappropriate behaviour while off duty last year.
London
-
Last-ditch effort to save London vocational school
Supporters of a London vocational school have made last-ditch pleas to save it from being closed down. There were both impassioned and reasoned pleas to maintain B-Davison as a vocational school most focused on students who supporters say were lost in traditional high schools.
-
Fog advisory in effect for London region
Fog advisories remain in effect for all of southwestern Ontario including Middlesex-London and surrounding areas. Fog is expected to dissipate late this morning but in the meantime, Environment Canada warns that visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.
-
King’s University College mourns two students killed in Highway 401 crash near Kitchener
King’s University College in London, Ont. is mourning on Tuesday after it was learned that the two people who died in Monday's crash on Highway 401 were international students from China, the school announced on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
THC edibles were handed out to children on Halloween: Winnipeg police
Parents are being urged to check their kid’s Halloween treats after Winnipeg police received at least half a dozen reports of children getting cannabis edibles in their candy bags.
-
'A night of new beginnings': Scott Gillingham sworn in as Winnipeg's new mayor
Scott Gillingham has officially been sworn in as Winnipeg's new mayor.
-
'Tip of the iceberg:' Report finds 252 school personnel accused of sexual offences
A report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection says 252 current or former school personnel committed or were accused of committing offences of a sexual nature against 548 children over a five-year span.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King, lawyer to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry
More key "Freedom Convoy" players are expected to testify today at a federal inquiry into last winter's weeks-long protests -- including high-profile organizer Pat King.
-
Pedestrian injured in possible hit-and-run on Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
A pedestrian was seriously hurt when a driver struck them with a vehicle on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway early Wednesday morning.
-
Education workers await Ontario's response to counter-offer as strike looms
A union representing 55,000 education workers set to strike says it hopes to hear back today from the government on a counter-offer.
Saskatoon
-
'He said he wanted to kill himself': Inquest hears inmate's history of self-harm
The second day of the inquest into the death of Curtis McKenzie brought several witnesses to testify, including a corrections officer, physician at the penitentiary, and a physician at Victoria Hospital.
-
More snow is on its way for central and north Sask.
Snow is on its way back to Saskatchewan this week, with as much as 30 cm falling in spots between Southern Alberta and Northern Manitoba.
-
Why Saskatoon's Fairhaven residents weren't consulted about the new shelter
No public consultation was required for the opening of the new homeless shelter in the Fairhaven neighbourhood because it wasn’t a city decision, according to a city councillor.
Vancouver
-
'What are they trying to hide?': B.C.'s refusal to release hospital ejection data concerns advocate
A month after they announced plans were underway to eject hundreds of hospital patients to make room for a potential wave of COVID-19 and influenza patients, British Columbia’s government is fighting to conceal how many have been sent away.
-
Police from across the Canada, parts of U.S. expected at slain B.C. Mountie's regimental funeral
Law enforcement officers from agencies across British Columbia, Canada and parts of the United States are expected to be in attendance Wednesday to pay their respects to murdered Burnaby RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang.
-
Lack of specialist teachers leading to 'violent episodes' in Surrey classrooms, union says
Pulling specialist teachers away from the vulnerable students who need their assistance has led to an increase in violent outbursts in Surrey classrooms, according to the local teachers' union.
Regina
-
'Saskatchewan First Act' aims to assert constitutional jurisdiction: province
The Saskatchewan First Act, a bill asserting provincial jurisdiction over natural resources in the province, was introduced into the legislative assembly on Tuesday.
-
More snow is on its way for central and north Sask.
Snow is on its way back to Saskatchewan this week, with as much as 30 cm falling in spots between Southern Alberta and Northern Manitoba.
-
'Shelves are literally empty': Sask. parents fed up with ongoing baby formula shortage
Some parents in Saskatchewan are eager for a baby formula shortage, which has been going on for months, to come to an end.
Vancouver Island
-
'It was crazy': UVic Halloween party videos show hundreds of partygoers, property damage
Hundreds of people descended on the University of Victoria campus for a massive Halloween party that resulted in one arrest and two hospitalizations.
-
2 teens arrested for assault and stabbing in Langford, more suspects sought
West Shore RCMP say two teenage boys have been arrested following a brawl and stabbing in Langford, B.C. last week. Mounties say the assaults took place around 9:50 p.m. Friday on the Galloping Goose Trail near the 3000-block of Jacklin Road.
-
'Overjoyed': Missing Victoria cat found months later in Nanaimo, B.C.
Staff at the BC SPCA branch in Nanaimo are calling the discovery of a missing cat from Victoria in the Harbour City a "miracle."