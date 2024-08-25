Nova Scotia doctor tells Canadians to stay informed after WHO declares mpox emergency

On August 14, the World Health Organization declared mpox a global health emergency.

Mpox is a highly contagious and severe virus formerly known as monkeypox responsible for a major outbreak in Central Africa.

No new cases have been reported in North America, but Swedish officials reported their first case in a traveller who returned from Africa last week. On Monday, Foreign Affairs Minister, Mélanie Joly announced Canada will provide a million dollars to help combat the outbreak.

Dr. Lisa Barrett is an infectious disease specialist at Dalhousie University. In an interview with CTV, she said mpox is a virus that's been around for a long time.

"Initially it came from an animal population into humans and in the last year or two there's been more spread between people and that is why the global health emergency or the public health emergency of international concern has turned up," Barret said.

Barrett said there is an ongoing group of mpox cases in the Toronto area since an upsurge in 2022.

"It is generally spread through very close contact," Barrett said. "You end up with a fever and a rash, so if you get those symptoms and don't have another reason, get checked out."

Barrett said awareness of how the disease spreads and limiting physical and sexual contact could prevent wider outbreaks. There are preventative vaccines available, but Barrett said those resources are being allocated to parts of Africa where the outbreak is much worse.

For those who are anxious about mpox after the COVID-19 pandemic, Barrett says the two situations are very different, but it is important to stay informed.

"If there is one thing we take away from COVID, it's be aware what is happening in your environment and around the world health-wise in animals and in people," Barrett said. "This is not panic. This is not a respiratory virus primarily that spreads broadly and quickly at this point in humans."

For more information about mpox or vaccines, Barrett recommends going to your public health agency or your provincial site. She said it is important not to stigmatize or blame anybody for the spread of the mpox virus.

"That's when we get in trouble and we don't share information," Barrett said. "So, great opportunity for people to talk about health, vaccines and sexual health in the general population."

Those who've had close contact with mpox can expect an incubation period of one to two weeks, during which they might not know if they have the virus, Barrett said. After that, symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that can last two to four weeks. There are no active treatments for mpox, but symptoms usually disappear with time.

Nova Scotia and the Canadian Immunization Guide in Canada have identified those eligible for mpox immunization, which Barrett says is very well tolerated and reduces the possibility of getting mpox for some people.

Barret also told CTV that Nova Scotians could expect an increase in COVID-19 cases this fall and to stay up-to-date with their vaccines and vaccine information.

