ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Nova Scotia election: Liberals promise to improve cellphone services and highways

    A person standing using a cellphone. (Porapak Apichodilok/Pexels) A person standing using a cellphone. (Porapak Apichodilok/Pexels)
    Share
    HALIFAX -

    Nova Scotia's Liberal party is promising to improve cellphone coverage and invest in major highways if the party is elected to govern on Nov. 26.

    Party leader Zach Churchill made the announcement Thursday during a news conference in Halifax, saying a Liberal government would spend $60 million over four years to build 87 new cellphone towers.

    "Our cellphone coverage is in a really terrible state right now," he said.

    Churchill said that money would be in addition to the $66 million the Progressive Conservative government committed to similar projects last year through the Crown corporation Build Nova Scotia.

    "Cell service will be expanded to make sure that in every area where we can have cell coverage, where it makes sense, we will," he said. The priority will be along the province's major highways, where he said coverage gaps are a safety issue.

    In July, Premier Tim Houston's Progressive Conservative government announced it would spend $18.6 million to add 27 new provincially owned telecommunication towers in areas that don't have cell service. Another four new towers were promised in October 2023 when the government announced it would spend $47.3 million to start its Cellular for Nova Scotia Program.

    At the time, the government said there were about 20,000 civic addresses across the province without access to the cellular network and more than 1,000 kilometres of primary roads in cellphone dead zones.

    Meanwhile, Churchill confirmed Thursday that the Liberals want to complete the province's 100-series controlled access highways by adding exits along Highway 104 across the top of the mainland, and building a bypass along Highway 101 near Digby.

    "Our roads are in deplorable shape," Churchill said, citing Statistics Canada data indicating that Nova Scotia has the worst maintained provincial roads in the country. "Only 27 per cent of our roads are in good condition." Churchill said the Liberals would add $40 million to the province's $500 million capital budget for highways.

    The leaders of the three main political parties were spending much of Thursday preparing for a televised debate, scheduled for broadcast at 6 p.m.

    Churchill was scheduled to take on Houston -- who is seeking a second term in office -- and NDP Leader Claudia Chender during a 90-minute debate carried live on CBC TV and streamed online.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia election news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Sandy Hook families help The Onion buy Infowars

    The satirical news publication The Onion won the bidding for Alex Jones' Infowars at a bankruptcy auction, backed by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims whom Jones owes more than US$1 billion in defamation judgments for calling the massacre a hoax.

    California teenager admits to making hundreds of hoax emergency calls

    A California teenager has admitted to making hundreds of swatting calls — hoax emergency calls — over a two-year period, creating 'fear and chaos' when police responded to his false reports of bomb threats and mass shootings at schools, homes and houses of worship, federal prosecutors said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    • Dog rescued from Perth County swamp

      Firefighters said they ended up with some muddy clothes and water-logged rubber boots, but they’re pleased the story had a happy ending and the dog was rescued without injury.

    • Two Bruce Peninsula homes levelled by flames

      Just before midnight on Wednesday, firefighters from the Saugeen Reserve Fire Department were called to a blaze at a home near Highway 13 and Edison Circle, near Sauble Beach.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News